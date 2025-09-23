NATO should shoot down Russian planes in its airspace, says Trump
Multiple Russian incursions have breached NATO territory in the past week.
President Trump said he believes Russian planes should be shot down if they enter NATO airspace.
Listen to this article
US President Donald Trump joined Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting in New York.
Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace.
"Yes, I do," the president replied.
This comes after multiple Russian incursions into NATO territory.
A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time as a response.
This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoked Article 4 over the escalated security threat.
Read More: US would defend Poland from Russian attack says Trump
Mr Trump met with Mr Zelenskyy at a bilateral meeting at during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
He was warm towards Mr Zelenskyy, calling him "a great man" who is "putting up one hell of a fight".
"We have great respect for the fight Ukraine is putting up, it's pretty amazing actually," he added.
British jets are ready to “confront” Russian planes violating NATO airspace, the Foreign Secretary has told the UN, as she accused Moscow of risking “direct armed confrontation”.
Yvette Cooper condemned recent Russian incursions into NATO airspace as she addressed the UN Security Council for the first time as Foreign Secretary.
She said: “They are a deliberate attempt to undermine the territorial integrity of sovereign nations and European security.
“They risk miscalculation. They open the door to direct armed confrontation between NATO and Russia.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump delivered a frenzied 55-minute address where he told the delegates "your countries are going to hell".
He claimed that Europe is in "serious trouble" as migrants are "pouring" into the continent.
He added that "nobody's doing anything to change it, to get them out" and that people are being too "politically correct."