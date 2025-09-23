President Trump said he believes Russian planes should be shot down if they enter NATO airspace.

US President Donald Trump joined Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting in New York.

Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace.

"Yes, I do," the president replied.

This comes after multiple Russian incursions into NATO territory.

A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time as a response.

This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoked Article 4 over the escalated security threat.

