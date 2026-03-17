The US president also reiterated his 'disappointment' in Sir Keir Starmer, as he said the PM 'doesn't produce'

President Trump has once again slammed the UK's response to the Iran war, telling reporters that he has rejected Sir Keir Starmer's offer to send British aircraft carriers to assist the US in the Middle East. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The US does not need any help in the Strait of Hormuz or with its war on Iran, President Donald Trump has told NATO in his latest U-turn.

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Taking to TruthSocial, the US president slammed the reluctance of his allies to support his war in the Middle East after pleading for help less than 24 hours ago. Now, in another U-turn, Trump has declared the US “does not need anyone.” He wrote: “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing… Read More: Zelenskyy to visit UK as Starmer warned oil price rises could create 'windfall' for Russian economy Read More: UK could face 'fuel rationing' if Iran's blockade of Strait of Hormuz continues, former BP chief claims

Trump has repeatedly said he is unhappy with the UK's stance on the conflict in the Middle East, saying earlier on Monday that he was "not happy" with Britain. Picture: Getty

“I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.” He continued: “Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military — Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again! “Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer ‘need,’ or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea.” Hammering home his point, he declared: “WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.” When asked what assistance the US needed from Nato allies, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: “We don’t need any help actually.” The president said Nato allies agreed with the US’s war in the Middle East but had not come “to help”.

Trump said: “All of the Nato allies agreed with us and they don’t want to – despite the fact that we helped them so much. “We have thousands of soldiers in different countries all over the world and they don’t want to help us.” He added: “I think Nato is making a very foolish mistake.” It comes after Trump’s head of counterterrorism has resigned over his war on Iran, saying the country posed “no imminent threat” to the United States. Sharing his letter to the president on X, Joe Kent said: “It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby." It comes as Trump faces growing criticism at home and abroad over what is seemingly becoming another ill-planned US intervention in the Middle East. Mr Kent was the White House’s most senior counterterror official and has widely been supportive of Trump’s foreign policy approach until now. His letter added: “I support the values and the foreign policies that you campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024, which you enacted in your first term. Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.

Sir Keir Starmer joined with Canada, France, Germany and Italy to warn against the Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon, which began on Monday. Picture: Getty

“In your first administration, you understood better than any modern President how to decisively apply military power without getting us drawn into never-ending wars. You demonstrated this by killing Qasam Solamani and by defeating ISIS. “Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. “This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. “This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again.