The President said the US were "defending" the Strait, which has been closed off to most shipping, for other nations who need it the most

President Donald Trump made the comments during meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

President Trump has blasted NATO as "not wanting to defend" the US in its battle to open the Strait of Hormuz and once again accused the UK of acting too late in the war.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Launching another attack on his allies, the President said: "We're defending the Strait for everyone else, then in the case of NATO, they don’t want to help us defend the Strait and they’re the ones that need it. "Now they’re getting much nicer because they’re seeing my attitude but as far as I’m concerned its too late. "The UK wants to send aircraft carriers now. I said I want the aircraft carriers before the war, I don’t want them after the war is won. "They want to send me aircraft carriers after the war is won, there's practically no one to shoot at them." Speaking from the White House, the President described the war as an "excursion" which will be over "pretty soon." Read more: Hegseth blasts 'ungrateful European Allies' and says the world should be saying ‘thanks’ to Trump Read more: Trump threatens to 'blow up' Iranian gas field if attacks on Qatar continue - as gas prices soar by 30%

He also claimed he thought the price of oil would have risen even higher despite the cost of a barrel reaching a new high since the war began. On the subject of oil, Trump told reporters that a consequence of the conflict would be more expensive oil, but claimed he thought it would be "much worse." The comments come after oil hit a new high on Thursday morning since the Iran war began. A barrel of Brent crude briefly hit $118.74, a high not seen since June 2022. The price hike follows attacks on energy production facilities which have increased supply fears as tankers struggle to pass the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz. Trump said on Thursday: "Iran is a serious threat to the world and the Middle East, everyone agrees with me. "I think virtually every country agrees with me on that, so I wanted to put out that fire. "I said that oil prices would go up and the economy would go down a little bit. I thought it would be worse, much worse actually, but it's not bad. "And it's going to be over with pretty soon."

"We've obliterated their navy and we have obliterated just about everything there is to obliterate, including leadership. "Their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft equipment is gone. We are flying wherever we want and we have nobody shooting at us. "As you know their leadership is gone and they pick new leaders but they're gone. They're looking for new leaders again. "I would say we are substantially head of schedule. I had to take this little excursion and do something no other President had the courage to do. "I'm not blaming them, it was left me to and we have done a great job." The President was hosting the Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, and told the room her country was "stepping up," while firing another dig at NATO. He said Japan was "stepping up, unlike NATO." Trump's latest comments come after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth held a separate press conference on Thursday, where he said the US is "on track."

A joint statement was released on the Strait of Hormuz on behalf of United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan,. Picture: Alamy

He also insisted the whole world "should be saying one thing to President Trump: Thank You." He told reporters: "A regime like that refusing to abandon its nuclear ambitions is not just a regional problem, it’s a direct threat to America, to freedom and to civilisation in the world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe. "We're winning, decisively and on our terms," and insisted his country's administration was not trying to turn it into a "forever war." Pressed on when people could expect to see an end to the war, Hegseth refused to respond with a definitive timeline. He said: "It will be at the president's choosing ultimately, where we say, hey, we’ve achieved what we need to on behalf of the American people to ensure our security. "So no, no time set on that. But we're very much on track." Thursday also saw joint statement released on behalf of the leaders of UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan on the Strait of Hormuz.

Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday. Picture: Alamy