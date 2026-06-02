Netanyahu ordered attacks on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday

President Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) listens during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a fiery phone call, where he told his Israeli counterpart that "everybody hates you" and suggested he would keep him out of jail.

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Conflicting reports have emerged following a call between the two leaders on Monday evening, where they discussed ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon. It comes as Netanyahu ordered attacks on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday, signalling the risk of further escalation in a war that has complicated mediation towards resolving the US-Iran conflict. Iranian state TV has said that a ceasefire agreed between Iran and the US was very likely to end if Israeli attacks persisted in Lebanon, where war has raged since Hezbollah entered the regional conflict on Tehran's side on March 2. Read more: Trump says Iran talks continuing at 'rapid pace' hours after claims ceasefire had collapsed Read more: Nine dead, more than 60 wounded as Russia launches major attack across Ukraine

A view of traffic congestion as people leave the Dahiyeh district in southern Beirut, Lebanon, on June 1, 2026. Picture: Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel has carried out only two strikes on Beirut since Trump announced a ceasefire on April 16, even as hostilities have raged in southern Lebanon. Trump took to Truth Social afterwards to claim that the call was "very productive" and "there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back." However, Netanyahu has contradicted the US President's statement. He wrote on X that the IDF will "continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon". "Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens—Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut. "This stance of ours remains unchanged."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on December 29, 2025. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images