Trump asks Netanyahu to be 'a little more low-key' in Lebanon
The US president said Israel would be 'scaling back' its strikes in the country to support peace talks
Donald Trump has told Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to be a “little more low-key” in its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
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US and Iranian delegations are due to begin negotiations in Pakistan tomorrow with Donald Trump saying he is “very optimistic” a deal can be reached.
A two-week ceasefire was agreed between the US and Iran on Wednesday to support the peace talks.
But, as Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has put the ceasefire and negotiations under strain, Donald Trump said he’s asked Israel’s Prime Minister for more restraint.
“I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it," he said.
"I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key.”
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US Vice President JD Vance also claimed yesterday that Israel has agreed to “check itself” in Lebanon.
Hours after the initial ceasefire deal was announced, the IDF carried out what it called the “largest coordinated strike across Lebanon”, killing 300 people. Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade rockets on Thursday.
Israel’s Prime Minister said the ceasefire “does not include Lebanon” but Iran insists it is a critical part of the agreement. An Iranian official said “Iran will punish Israel for its aggression against Lebanon and violations of the ceasefire.”
The re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz was a key component of the ceasefire deal, but Iran stopped allowing ships through in retaliation for Israel’s strikes on Lebanon.
An Iranian naval official said: “Only two oil tankers were able to benefit from the ceasefire and pass through the Strait of Hormuz before ‘Israel’ violated the agreement.”
The US sided with Israel over the strikes and denied that Lebanon was part of the ceasefire but Hezbollah and Hormuz remain major points of contention.
Donald Trump accused ‘dishonourable’ Iran of themselves breaching the fragile ceasefire by not allowing oil to pass through smoothly.
But, after confirming he had asked Netanyahu for restraint, Donald Trump said he was optimistic. He claimed that Iran’s leaders “talk much differently when you’re at a meeting than they do to the press. They’re much more reasonable.”
He then added: “If they don’t make a deal, it’s going to be very painful.”