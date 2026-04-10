The US president said Israel would be 'scaling back' its strikes in the country to support peace talks

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Drayton

Donald Trump has told Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu to be a “little more low-key” in its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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US and Iranian delegations are due to begin negotiations in Pakistan tomorrow with Donald Trump saying he is “very optimistic” a deal can be reached. A two-week ceasefire was agreed between the US and Iran on Wednesday to support the peace talks. But, as Israel’s bombardment of Lebanon has put the ceasefire and negotiations under strain, Donald Trump said he’s asked Israel’s Prime Minister for more restraint. “I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it," he said. "I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key.” Read more: Israel’s escalating attacks on Lebanon are ‘wrong’ insists Foreign Secretary as she calls for ‘urgent’ ceasefire extension Read more: Baby girl mauled to death by dog that ‘went for’ neighbour who tried to intervene - as man, 45, arrested

Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday killed 300 people across Lebanon. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

US Vice President JD Vance also claimed yesterday that Israel has agreed to “check itself” in Lebanon. Hours after the initial ceasefire deal was announced, the IDF carried out what it called the “largest coordinated strike across Lebanon”, killing 300 people. Israel and Hezbollah continued to trade rockets on Thursday. Israel’s Prime Minister said the ceasefire “does not include Lebanon” but Iran insists it is a critical part of the agreement. An Iranian official said “Iran will punish Israel for its aggression against Lebanon and violations of the ceasefire.” The re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz was a key component of the ceasefire deal, but Iran stopped allowing ships through in retaliation for Israel’s strikes on Lebanon. An Iranian naval official said: “Only two oil tankers were able to benefit from the ceasefire and pass through the Strait of Hormuz before ‘Israel’ violated the agreement.”

Donald Trump asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be a 'little more low-key' ahead of peace talks. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy