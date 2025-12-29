Donald Trump has welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in Florida

US President Donald Trump (R) greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L). Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has welcomed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Washington is seeking fresh momentum for the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza, which could be in danger of stalling ahead of a complicated, second phase. The 20-point peace plan promoted by Trump and signed by both Israel and Hamas recognises Palestinian aspirations to a sovereign state. However, Netanyahu and his ministers have consistently rejected Palestinian statehood since the ceasefire came into effect in October. Other expected points of discussion are the future of relations with Syria's new government, Iranian rearmament and Hezbollah's role in Lebanon. The talks mark the sixth meeting since Trump's return to office 11 months ago.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty