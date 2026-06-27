The rendering also includes the text of the original Declaration of Independence behind Trump, as well as his signature at the bottom

“The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’” Trump posted on Truth Social. Picture: Donald Trump, Truth Social

By Poppy Jacobs

President Donald Trump has revealed new rendering of a special commemorative US passport to mark America's 250th anniversary, featuring another photograph of himself.

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Trump unveiled the passport bearing his likeness on Friday, sharing a sample page which features a snap of him looming over the Resolute Desk. The rendering also includes the text of the original Declaration of Independence behind Trump, as well as his signature at the bottom. “The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’” he wrote on Truth Social. The opposite page of the passport includes an image of the “The Declaration of Independence” painting by John Trumbull. Read more: US launches new strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of breaking ceasefire with drone hit on tanker Read more: Trump threatens UK and other countries with 100% tariffs over digital taxes targeting US tech giants

The previous mock-up used a different image of President Donald Trump on the inside. Picture: US State Department

The image shared by Trump was posted on the White House X account later on Friday, captioned “New U.S. Passport to Commemorate America’s 250th.” The White House is yet to comment on or clarify which of the renderings is the accurate mock-up of the limited edition passport. This latest passport rendering appears to feature a photo of Trump based on his portrait in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington - a different snap than the images released by the State Department earlier this year, which used a headshot of the president. The Resolute Desk, featured in the new image, is used as the primary workspace in the Oval Office for the sitting president. The 150-year-old desk was gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880 and is crafted from the oak timbers of the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

The Resolute Desk, featured in the new passport rendering, is where most sitting presidents take up the majority of their work. It was gifted by Queen Victoria in 1880 and is crafted from the oak timbers of the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute. Picture: Alamy