The White House has defended its decision to ban three major outlets as they await court verdict

Donald Trump accuses three media outlets of 'fake news'. Picture: Alamy

By Matilda Collard

The US Justice Department has accused three media outlets of “threatening national security' as they prepare for a court hearing today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US Justice Department has filed documents which accuse three media outlets of "trafficking in verifiable falsehoods" and reporting which "threatened national security", as they prepare to defend Donald Trump's recent ban in court. On Friday, President Trump banned media groups CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House after accusing them of ‘fake news’. A judge is set to decide today whether to issue an order temporarily lifting the ban, pending a full hearing. Read More: Donald Trump bans three media outlets from White House ‘effective immediately’ Read More: Trump blasts Chagos deal - but insists special relationship is 'more up' since Burnham appointment

Reporters had their press passes confiscated. Picture: Alamy

The President announced on Truth Social last week that the outlets would be barred from the White House ‘effective immediately’ over what he deemed their ‘constant reporting’ of ‘fake news’. He continued: “Media outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States.” Reporters had their press passes confiscated and were denied access to the building. CNN responded saying: "CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting."

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2026

The companies have called the ban an ‘illegal assault’ on their freedom of the press, a right outlined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution. One outlet said: “We have a right under the US Constitution to report without hindrance or interference from the government.” The three outlets have pursued legal action against the Trump Administration for this constitutional violation. Their statement said that their lawsuit was: “To protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes. "Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public's right to independent journalism free from government interference."

Trump has banned three media outlets from the White House. Picture: Getty

The Department of Justice said in a court filing late Tuesday that President Donald Trump has the right to ban the organisations from the White House, saying that access to the White House is “a privilege, not a right” and cited national security concerns. A group of major US broadcasting outlets have now suspended their pooled coverage of the President in response to the ban. Shortly after announcing the prohibition, the White House launched its own independent streaming channel, Trump TV, which operates a 24/7 showreel of the President.