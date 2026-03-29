Vast anti-Trump protests have taken place across the US in the latest round of “No Kings” rallies, with organisers saying they were protesting against the president’s policies on Iran, immigration enforcement and the cost of living.

Demonstrations were held on Saturday in nearly every major US city, including Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Nashville and Houston, as well as in smaller towns across the country.

In the capital, protesters marched through downtown Washington, lined the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and packed the National Mall.

Organisers said: “Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people - not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies.”

The White House hit back, with a spokesperson dismissing the demonstrations as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions” and saying the only people who care “are the reporters who are paid to cover them”.

Read more: King’s state visit shows need for $400m White House ballroom, says Donald Trump

Read more: Is Trump being humiliated by the war? LBC callers react