Millions attend anti-Trump 'No Kings' protests across US as demonstrators condemn White House policies
Vast anti-Trump protests have taken place across the US in the latest round of “No Kings” rallies, with organisers saying they were protesting against the president’s policies on Iran, immigration enforcement and the cost of living.
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Demonstrations were held on Saturday in nearly every major US city, including Washington DC, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Nashville and Houston, as well as in smaller towns across the country.
In the capital, protesters marched through downtown Washington, lined the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and packed the National Mall.
Organisers said: “Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people - not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies.”
The White House hit back, with a spokesperson dismissing the demonstrations as “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions” and saying the only people who care “are the reporters who are paid to cover them”.
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One of the main rallies took place in Minnesota, where anger has remained high since two American citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by federal immigration agents in January.
Thousands gathered outside the State Capitol in St Paul, joined by several prominent Democrats.Bruce Springsteen also appeared at the Minnesota rally, performing his anti-immigration enforcement song “Streets of Minneapolis”.
In New York, thousands filled Times Square and marched through Midtown Manhattan, forcing police to close busy roads to traffic.
There were also arrests at some demonstrations.
In Los Angeles, the Department of Homeland Security said two people were arrested for assaulting federal officers after what it described as “1,000 rioters” surrounded the Roybal Federal Building and threw objects at agents.
The Los Angeles Police Department also reported “multiple arrests” near a federal prison after protesters ignored dispersal orders.
Reuters said arrests were also made in Dallas following minor clashes involving counter-protesters.
American expats also staged demonstrations abroad, including in Paris, London and Lisbon.
The previous No Kings rally in October was reported to have drawn nearly seven million people nationwide.
Organisers have insisted the protests are peaceful.