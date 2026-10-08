Since his return to the White House last year, Trump has repeatedly said he deserves what may be the world's most prestigious award.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio. Picture: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump, who waged war with Iran and has yet to broker peace in Ukraine, said on Wednesday that he should win the Nobel Peace Prize but acknowledged doubt about his chances.

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"I don't know what their decision is going to be," Trump said of the 2026 award, which the Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce on Friday. "They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me." Since his return to the White House last year, Trump has repeatedly said he deserves what may be the world's most prestigious award. Read more: 700 people arrested and hundreds of stolen mobiles seized in huge police crackdown on London phone thieves Read more: Trump claims he could have done 'very bad things' to Clinton, Obama and Biden before backing down out of 'respect'

"It is about that time," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "But I was very honoured to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump." Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump in January as she sought US support for her efforts in Venezuela. Trump said he should get the prize after wading into eight conflicts since taking office last January. The leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan have said they nominated Trump, though there is no way of verifying that.

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during a campaign rally at the Freeman Coliseum. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images