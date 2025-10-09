The US President has been vying for the Nobel Peace Prize long before brokering this agreement

President Donald Trump is vying for the Nobel Peace Prize. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump is hoping his Nobel Peace Prize dreams will come true after Hamas agreed to release the remaining Israeli hostages following his 20-point plan.

The US President will learn by Friday whether he will receive his long-awaited award as a ceasefire in Gaza nears. It comes as Hamas agreed to the first part of Mr Trump's peace plan two years into the deadly conflict that has claimed more than 70,000 lives. Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” While this has been hailed as a huge step towards achieving peace, Mr Trump has been vying for the Nobel Peace Prize long before brokering this agreement, repeatedly claiming he deserves it. Read more: Celebrations in Gaza and Israel as Trump announces the 'first phase' of peace plan agreed Read more: LIVE: Trump says 'first phase of Gaza ceasefire agreed' with Israel and Hamas

People celebrate at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on October 9, 2025, following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: Getty

He said during a summit with European leaders in August: "I've done six wars, I've ended six wars. "If you look at the six deals I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn't do any ceasefires." He added in a later interview that no one had "ever done anything close to that", revising the total of conflicts he has ended to seven. "Everyone says I should get… They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing; they'll give it to the guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump… it will be a big insult to our country," he told soldiers in Virginia. Meanwhile, his administration has argued the Nobel Peace Prize is "well past time" for the "peacemaker-in-chief", as it reeled off a list of "wars" he has claimed to have ended.

An impact site seen after an Iranian ballistic missile. Picture: Getty

What wars does Trump claim to have ended? These include the brief 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, which broke out on June 13 this year. He has also claimed to ease tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India after a ceasefire was reached following four days of strike exchanges. Mr Trump also claimed he ended fighting between neighbours Thailand and Cambodia, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Serbia and Kosovo. While there was no war, Mr Trump also claims to have ended tensions over a dam on the River Nile between Egypt and Ethiopia.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet during a dinner at the White House in Washington. Picture: Getty