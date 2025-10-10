President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The White House has responded after Donald Trump missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize.

The prize has gone to the Venezuelan opposition leader - Maria Corina Machado. Machado is the de facto leader of Venezuela's opposition and was awarded the prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." Many had called for Donald Trump to be handed the award following his efforts to secure peace in Gaza. While this has been hailed as a huge step, Trump has been vying for the Nobel Peace Prize long before brokering this agreement, repeatedly claiming he deserves it. Read more: LIVE: Gaza ceasefire comes into effect, Israeli military says

But, given nominations had to be in by January, it was always unlikely he would win this year's award. In response to the snub, Steven Cheung, the White House spokesperson, said on X: “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. "He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. "The Nobel committee proved they place politics over peace.” Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told LBC News Donald Trump deserved the prize for his diplomacy on Gaza.

Minutes after the award was announced, Israel confirmed its ceasefire with Hamas had come into effect. The IDF said it stopped bombing Gaza at 12pm local time (10am BST). It comes after Israel’s cabinet approved the agreement late last night that will pave the way for the hostages to be freed and the war in Gaza to end. The Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement: “The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased.” Israel Defence Forces (IDF) troops are expected to withdraw to a line that will leave Israel in control of about 53% of the Strip within 24 hours of the Israeli cabinet approving the deal.

Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/Hbuc7kmPt1 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2025

Yesterday, Benjamin Netanyahu nominated Donald Trump for the prize with a bizarre AI-generated photo. In the image, Netanyahu is placing a large gold medallion around Trump's neck as people around them celebrate waving Israeli flags. A sign behind them says: "Peace through strength." The caption reads: "Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it! "