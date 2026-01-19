Trump arrives to take part in a dedication ceremony for Southern Boulevard, in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump has sent an extraordinary letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister saying he will focus on “what is good and proper for the United States of America,” after he was not awarded the Nobel peace prize.

President Trump warned that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after being denied the prize, in his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. He also issued a warning over Greenland saying the US needs to have “Complete and Total Control” in order for the world to remain secure, demanding Greenland is handed to America because Denmark can't protect it. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Mr Trump said.

Danish soldiers disembark at the port in Nuuk, Greenland. Picture: Getty

“Although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.” “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” the US president added. Mr Trump, who was responding to a note from Mr Store about his tariff threats, linked his desire to seize Greenland from Denmark to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which he has repeatedly said that he 'deserves'.

A demonstration under the slogans 'hands off Greenland' and 'Greenland for Greenlanders' takes place in Copenhagen. Picture: Getty

The Norwegian government has confirmed the letter is genuine to the country's media. Norway’s Prime Minister told Bloomberg: “Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize.” The Nobel Peace Prize decision has nothing to do with the Norwegian government and is awarded by an independent committee. The body's official statute reads: "The adjudication needed for the award of the Peace Prize shall be carried out by the committee of the Norwegian Storting referred to in the will, known as the Norwegian Nobel Committee." The White House has not responded. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to the US president on Sunday after he announced a wave of tariffs on eight European countries, which would remain in place until he had acquired Greenland. During their conversation, the PM "reiterated his position on Greenland" to Trump, before telling him that "security in the High North is a priority for all NATO allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests", No.10 said. Sir Keir is due to give a speech today highlighting the US-UK 'special relationship' during a Downing Street press conference, and vow to continue negotiations with Trump. However Conservative MP Simon Hoare told LBC that "Trump has been behaving like a latter day Al Capone and it has to stop' - as he called for the King to cancel his upcoming visit to the US. Europe is reportedly readying itself to impose €93bn (£80.6bn) in retaliatory tariffs against US exports to the bloc - raising concerns of an escalating transatlantic trade war. Trump released a statement on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, insisting NATO has warned Denmark of the dangers posed by Russia for the past two decades. Read more: How European leaders have responded to Trump's tariff threat over Greenland Read more: Starmer slams Trump's Greenland tariff threat as 'completely wrong' - as EU gathers for emergency talks

It comes as Trump released a statement on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, insisting NATO has warned Denmark of the dangers posed by Russia for the past two decades. Picture: Truth Social

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland,” he insisted in the post. "Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump." It comes as a diplomatic source told The Telegraph on Sunday night that Emmanuel Macron, the French president, was urging member states to activate the bloc’s “trade bazooka”. The policies could restrict US firms’ access to the single market in the wake of US threats - with the UK potentially facing further 10% tariffs.

Greenlandic and Danish flags and placards as protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Copenhagen. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir also held calls with Denmark's prime minister, as well as the leaders of the European Commission and NATO, whose members earlier today said Trump's trade war threats risked a "dangerous downward spiral". In a joint statement, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK said they would "continue to stand united and coordinated in our response" and are committed "to upholding our sovereignty". The statement said: "We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland. "Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind." The statement adds that a recent pre-coordinated Danish exercise conducted in Greenland "poses no threat to anyone".

Statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom



As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise ”Arctic Endurance” conducted with… — Ulf Kristersson (@SwedishPM) January 18, 2026

After the joint statement Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued further comments. "The Kingdom of Denmark is receiving great support," she said. "I am pleased with the consistent messages from the rest of the continent: Europe will not be blackmailed. "At the same time, it is now even clearer that this is an issue that reaches far beyond our own borders." The US president said the UK will be charged a 10 per cent tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25 per cent from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark. He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”. Mr Trump said the US was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades”. He said it was “time for Denmark to give back”, adding: “China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it.”

Chairman of the Naalakkersuisut, Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right. Picture: Alamy