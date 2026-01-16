Can a Nobel Peace Prize really be gifted?
Backlash after Maria Corina Machado gifts medal to US president
Maria Corina Machado has gifted the Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump, but the US president has been told it is not rightfully his.
Venezuelan opposition leader Ms Machado was awarded the prize last year, in what Mr Trump is thought to have considered a personal blow.
The US then completed a military operation in January to remove the president Nicolas Maduro from Caracas and bring him to America for legal proceedings.
In a surprise move, Mr Trump then looked to Mr Maduro's deputy Delcy Rodriguez to be interim leader, and not Ms Machado - despite the opposition leader being far more politically aligned to him.
Therefore, Ms Macado's decision to hand the medal to Mr Trump on Thursday, is thought to be an effort to curry favour with the US - and the award was gleefully accepted.
"She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.
"María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"
But while this latest award might be Mr Trump's pride of place in the Oval Office mantelpiece, alongside his Fifa Peace Prize, its validity has been called into question.
The Nobel Committee said that while many prizes "have been passed on" after the winner's death, they cannot be gifted.
Here are the rules and regulations.
Can a Nobel Peace Prize be gifted or taken away?
"A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot," a statement read.
"Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time."
"No appeals may be made against the decision of a prize-awarding body with regard to the award of a prize," the committee added.
Vietnamese diplomat Lê Đức Thọ is the only recipient to reject the award, arguing in 1973 that the Vietnam War, he is credited for helping end, was still ongoing.
Ernest Hemingway, in 1954, gifted his Nobel Prize for Literature to the people of Cuba.
However, even if an award is rejected or gifted, it does not change that they were the winner.