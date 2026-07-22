Donald Trump wants to nominate Fifa boss Gianni Infantino for the role of UN secretary-general, according to sources, just days after the World Cup wrapped up.

Trump has already declared the 2026 men's World Cup “the most spectacular by far”, with Trump now set on wangling Infantino another top job - this time as UN secretary-general.

Despite Infantino making his intention to run for another term as Fifa president explicitly clear, Trump has reportedly told insiders that the Swiss-Italian is his pick for the role.

Trump believes the Fifa chief “is respected by everyone around the world, and recognizes he has a special ability to bring people together,” a source close to the President told The New York Post.

Infantino, 56, grew close to Trump over the course of organisational commitments ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the pair's relationship dating back to 2018.

It's a relationship that was also spotlighted later in the tournament, after Trump admitted to calling Infantino in a bid to overturn USA player Folarin Balogun's red card.

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