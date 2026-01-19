It comes as Sir Keir Starmer called for peace in Europe amid threats from Donald Trump

By Henry Moore

This is the full message the Norwegian Prime Minister sent to Donald Trump, sparking a furious outburst by the US president about not being handed the Nobel Peace Prize.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the hours after Trump announced a slew of new tariffs on EU countries that stood in the way of his plan to take Greenland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote him in a letter. In response to the letter, President Trump warned that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize. The contents of the Norwegian PM’s letter that sparked this furious reaction have now been revealed. Read more: Every word Donald Trump wrote in letter to Norweigan prime minister Read more: Putin invited to join Trump's Gaza 'board of peace', Kremlin announces

President Trump has warned he "no longer needs to think of peace.". Picture: Getty

“Dear Mr president, dear Donald - on the contact across the Atlantic - on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine - and your tariff announcement yesterday,' the letter said. “You know our position on these issues. But we believe we should all work to take this down and de-escalate – so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. “We are proposing a call with you later today – with both of us or separately – give us a hint of what you prefer! Best - Alex and Jonas.” Trump hit back less than hour later, warning he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace.” He also issued a warning over Greenland saying the US needs to have “Complete and Total Control” in order for the world to remain secure, demanding Greenland is handed to America because Denmark can't protect it. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Mr Trump said. “Although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Prime Minister Of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre In Kyiv. Picture: Getty

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” the US president added. Mr Trump, who was responding to a note from Mr Store about his tariff threats, linked his desire to seize Greenland from Denmark to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which he has repeatedly said that he 'deserves'. The Norwegian government has confirmed the letter is genuine to the country's media. Norway’s Prime Minister told Bloomberg: “Regarding the Nobel Peace Prize, I have several times clearly explained to Trump what is well known, namely that it is an independent Nobel Committee, and not the Norwegian government, that awards the prize.” The Nobel Peace Prize decision has nothing to do with the Norwegian government and is awarded by an independent committee. The body's official statute reads: "The adjudication needed for the award of the Peace Prize shall be carried out by the committee of the Norwegian Storting referred to in the will, known as the Norwegian Nobel Committee." Sir Keir Starmer has attempted to assuage fears of US military intervention in Greenland, as he called for peace. Speaking to the nation on Monday, Sir Keir said: "The UK and the US are close allies and close partners.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

"That relationship matters profoundly, not just to our security but to the prosperity and the stability that people here depend upon. "Under President Trump, as under previous presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results." He added: "Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don't exist. They are about addressing them directly, respectfully and with a focus on results. "On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies." He described the threat of new tariffs from Donald Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together".