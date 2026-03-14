Trump declined to elaborate what terms were needed for an agreement

Trump said he is not ready to make a deal with Iran. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has revealed he is "not ready" to make a deal to end the war with Iran because "the terms aren’t good enough yet."

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The President made the comments on Saturday evening, but declined to say what those terms would be to allow the US to negotiate. Trump was also pressed on the condition of Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed he was "disfigured' but alive'" on Friday, March 13. The comments came after reports emerged that the new Ayatollah was "in a coma and had lost a leg" - claims disputed by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who told US media on Saturday that there was "no problem" and he is "performing his duties according to the constitution". Speaking on the possibility of a deal, Trump told NBC News: "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet." When pressed what the terms of a potential deal to end the war would be, the President responded: "I don’t want to say that to you." Read more: Iran strikes critical UAE port and threatens to abduct US military staff after Trump targets Kharg Island Read more: Iran's Foreign Minister hits back at US version of peace talks and claims Witkoff and Kushner had 'lack of knowledge'

Trump also said he was unsure whether Iran's new Supreme Leader is even "alive.". Picture: Getty

Asked whether he knew the latest on Mr Khamenei, Trump he wasn't sure if he was definitely alive. The Ayatollah released his first written statement since taking over from his deceased father on Thursday, but has not been seen in public - as claims circulated that he had lost one or both of his legs, as well as sustaining serious stomach or liver damage in a strike. Trump said: "Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. "Why a written statement? I think you know why." However, he declined to say whether there was one particular Iranian leader whom he would like to see take over as Supreme Leader. Trump earlier claimed the US has "beaten and completely decimated Iran" and called on nations who rely on the Strait of Hormuz for oil to "take care" of the passage, after previously pledging to send warships to keep it open.

Trump said he wasn't sure if Mojtaba Khamenei was alive. Picture: Getty

Writing on Truth Social on Saturday evening, Trump emphasised that the efforts relied on other nations, and claimed his actions will bring the world together. He wrote: "The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT! "The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. "This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace! President DONALD J. TRUMP." The vital shipping lane has been closed since last week, causing oil prices to spike to around $100-a-barrel. But despite the global fears, the leader dismissed concerns on Saturday. Speaking of fuel prices, he told NBC: "I think they’ll go lower than they were before, and I had them at record lows. "There’s so much oil, gas, there’s so much out there, but you know, it’s being clogged up a little bit. It’ll be unclogged very soon." Trump's comments come days after he no longer needed the UK in his efforts in the Middle East, telling Sir Keir Starmer: "We don't need people that join wars after we've already won."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth previously claimed the new Supreme leader was alive but disfigured. Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the day, President Trump called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others "that are affected by this artificial constraint" to send ships to the area around the Strait. He added that in the meantime, the US will be "bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water". It comes as Trump's administration reportedly rejected efforts by Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the fighting. According to Reuters, a senior White House official confirmed Trump has rebuffed attempts at peace talks. They said: "He's not interested in that right now, and we're going to continue with the mission unabated. Maybe there's a day, but not right now." A second source said: "President Trump said new potential leadership in Iran has indicated they want to talk and ​eventually will talk. For now, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated." But despite the President's confidence, one Iranian official said on Saturday the closure will remain in place until further notice.