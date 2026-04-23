Donald Trump has dashed suggestions he could use a nuclear weapon in Iran as he insisted the conflict in the Middle East would be over soon.

"I think there's nothing worse than a nuclear weapon that's going to destroy the Middle East, including Israel. I think there's nothing worse than Europe being under attack by people that have missiles now that reach Europe.

The President said: "I think that there's nothing worse than a nuclear weapon that takes out one of your cities or two of your cities or three.

Taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump again said that the conflict aims to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On Iranian missile capabilities, Trump added: "As you know, they don't reach us, but they reach Europe. But they will reach us at some time, probably the not-too-distant future, unless we stop them now.

"I think there would be nothing worse than having a nuclear Holocaust in Europe. London, Paris, various places in Germany, all targeted. What I say is you can't let them have (a nuclear weapon)."

During the winding answers, the President also took issue with a reporter asking him how long the Iran war would remain unresolved.

He lambasted the reporter, saying he was "such a disgrace".

The President added: "Did you hear what I just said? Vietnam. How many years was Vietnam? I took the country out militarily in the first four weeks. I took it out militarily. Now all we're doing is sitting back and seeing what deal. And if they don't want to make a deal, then I'll finish it up militarily with the other 25% of the targets we've hit."

The comments came after Trump demanded the US Navy "shoot and kill" any Iranian boats found laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

The President said he has also directed the US Navy to step up clearance of the explosive devices from the critical Persian Gulf.

Posting to TruthSocial, Trump wrote: "I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

"There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine "sweepers" are clearing the Strait right now."