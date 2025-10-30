President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will begin testing its nuclear weapons again shortly before a crunch meeting with China's Xi Jinping.

In a post on his Truth Social platform shortly before his meeting with the Chinese leader, the US President wrote: "The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office.

"Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately."

