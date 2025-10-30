Donald Trump says US will begin testing nuclear weapons for first time since 1992 before meeting with Xi Jinping
The shock announcement comes as an apparent show of power against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un
President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will begin testing its nuclear weapons again shortly before a crunch meeting with China's Xi Jinping.
In a post on his Truth Social platform shortly before his meeting with the Chinese leader, the US President wrote: "The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office.
"Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately."
The announcement came shortly before the two powerful leaders were due to meet in South Korea in a meeting that had been due to be dominated by trade.
While China is mentioned in the post, the testing regimes mentioned by Trump appear to take aim at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Mr Putin said on Wednesday that Russia has successfully tested a Poseidon nuclear-power super torpedo which military analysts say could devastate coastal regions by triggering radioactive ocean swells.
The US's last nuclear weapons test was in 1992.
Putin has repeatedly flexed Russia's nuclear prowess since the onset of the Ukraine war in February 2022 - having recently tested a nuclear-capable Burevestnik cruise missile on October 21 and ran launch drills a day later.
The decision could also be interpreted as being aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, whose country marked Mr Trump's visit to its hated neighbour South Korea with a "successful" cruise missile test days ago.