Trump has hit out at Obama. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has taken aim at Barack Obama's nuclear deal with Iran by sharing a meme mocking the former president’s policies as he celebrated recent US strikes.

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The US president took to social media just as his military launched 'self-defensive' strikes on Iranian missile sites and boats. The attacks, which shattered a ceasefire brokered in April, came hours after Trump suggested a breakthrough was close in peace talks. Posting on Truth Social, Trump shared an image celebrating his latest attack on the Middle East country. The political cartoon appears to summarise his and Obama’s Iran policies, with the right hand side of the split image showing a US Navy boat with an American flag unleashing missiles on Iranian targets. On the left hand side, an image titled 'Obama’s Iran policies' shows a pile of dollars with a sticker attached reading 'Pallets of Cash'. Read more: Trump says negotiations with Iran 'proceeding nicely' but warns 'bigger and stronger shooting' will return if deal not reached Read more: US launches 'self-defensive' strikes on Iranian missile sites and boats

Trump posted a meme to his Truth Social page. Picture: Truth Social

This appears to be a reference to the unfrozen assets the former president handed back to Iran under his 2015 nuclear deal. Trump pulled the US out of that agreement in 2018 during his first presidential term, which saw Iran agree to withdraw parts of its nuclear programme in exchange for the US’ lifting of harsh economic sanctions. This allowed Iran to recover hundreds of billions of dollars of assets that had been frozen. Trump claimed it was “a bad deal that sets a dangerous precedent” as he tore up the agreement. His dig at Obama comes as tensions have reignited following a stalemate in talks aimed at ending the war, which has dragged on for more than three months. On Monday explosions were heard in various regions across the Strait of Hormuz, with one explosion heard in Bandar Abbas in souther Iran, state media reported.

Trump hit out at Obama's 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Picture: Getty