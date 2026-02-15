Political discourse "has devolved to a level of cruelty that we haven't seen before" said the former president

President Barack Obama speaks on new fuel efficiency standards at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington on July 29, 2011. Obama announced that automakers will double the gas mileage standards by 2017-2025. UPI/Kevin Dietsch. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Barack Obama has indirectly responded to a video shared by Donald Trump depicting him and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to a podcast, Obama said the "decorum" that once guided public officials is now lost. The video posted last week by Trump’s Truth Social showed the Obamas’ faces superimposed onto apes, as the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” played in the background. It also included unfounded claims of voter fraud in 2020. Speaking to podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen, President Obama was asked about the tone of political discourse, which he said "has devolved to a level of cruelty that we haven't seen before".

BREAKING: Trump just posted a video on Truth Social that includes a racist image of Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys.



There’s no bottom pic.twitter.com/zPEGa94dYO — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2026

Despite the political climate, the first black president of the US said it was important to acknowledge that most Americans still find this behaviour "deeply troubling". “It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction. But, as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people — they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness." Read more: Trump posts racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys Read more: White House 'staffer error' behind racist video shared by Trump showing Obamas' faces on bodies of monkeys

Donald Trump has refused to apologise after a video was shared on his Truth Social account depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes - saying "I didn't make a mistake". Picture: Alamy

"There's this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television. "People used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum, and a sense of propriety and respect for the office. That’s been lost." The clip drew widespread outrage from across the political spectrum - including from several Republican lawmakers. “Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it,” Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber, wrote on X. Following the post, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially shut down criticism, telling reporters to “stop the fake outage". However, as criticism continued, the clip was deleted. Reporters were later told by a White House official that a staffer “erroneously made the post.” Despite the backlash, Trump refused to apologise when asked about the video, telling reporters he “didn’t make a mistake.” He also said he did not fire or discipline the staffer who allegedly posted the video.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt initially defended the video, calling backlash "fake outrage". The post was later blamed on a staff member and deleted. Picture: Alamy