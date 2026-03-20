It comes as Trump branded his NATO allies 'cowards' in a fresh attack on the alliance

Trump is 'considering' an invasion of Kharg Island. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump is reportedly sending thousands more marines and three warships to the Middle East as he weighs up an invasion of Iran's Kharg Island.

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According to a report in Axios, Washington is hoping a blockade of the Island would put pressure on Iran to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which transports around 20% of the global oil supply. It comes as Washington sources have said the Pentagon is sending three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East, marking the second deployment of Marines to the region in the past week. The roughly 2,200 to 2,500 Marines will be deployed on the California-based USS Boxer amphibious. Read more: The Week in Pictures: Iranians ring in their New Year despite fresh Israeli strikes, and a 'fight' breaks out at the Oscars Read more: Iranian arrested after 'attempting to enter' British nuclear missile base

White House officials have said Trump's desperation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could lead the US to invade Kharg Island. “He wants Hormuz open,” a White House official told Axios. “If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that’s going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. But that decision hasn’t been made. “We’ve always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump. I know this is a fixation in the media, and I get the politics, but the president is going to do what’s right,” a second senior official said. No decision has been made as of Friday afternoon. It comes as the US president launched a fresh attack on his NATO allies, branding them "cowards" in a blistering TruthSocial post. "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" he raged. "They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices." "So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER" The US and Israel launched strikes on Kharg, a five-mile-long island in the Persian Gulf, last week, escalating their conflict with Iran and putting further strain on global oil supplies. US forces made sure to leave the island’s oil export facilities untouched but Trump warned he would reconsider if Iran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking on Thursday night, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the war could end “a lot faster than people think” as he gave an update on he and Trump’s war in the Middle East. Netanyahu vowed to "hold off" future attacks on Iranian gas fields following a direct request from President Trump. The Israeli PM was also seen to reject accusations that he'd 'dragged' Donald Trump into the ongoing war with Iran.