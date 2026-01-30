The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), a far-right group of politicians, are pushing State and Treasury Department officials for a $500 billion line of credit in the face of a successful independence referendum.

Trump's officials met Canadian seperatists as his relations with PM Mark Carney, left, plunge. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A far-right group of Canadian politicians have met with officials from Donald Trump’s administration requesting billions of dollars to fund their independence bid for the state of Alberta.

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) has reportedly met with Trump’s team three times since April and is hoping for another meeting next month. The fringe group is pushing State and Treasury Department officials for a $500 billion credit facility to help fund the province in the face of a successful independence referendum, according to the Financial Times. The independence movement, which has minority support, is attempting to collect nearly 178,000 signatures over the coming months to trigger a vote. It comes as Washington’s relations with Ottawa sink to historic lows - with the US president threatening to make its neighbour the 51st American state. British Columbia Premier David Eby said the meetings amounted to “treason”. “To go to a foreign country and to ask for assistance in breaking up Canada, there’s an old-fashioned word for that. And that word is treason,” he said. Read more: Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% in response to 'fraudulent' RFK advert Read more: Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs - as president claims Venezuelan oil has arrived in the US

Premier of British Columbia David Eby. Picture: Alamy

“It is completely inappropriate to seek to weaken Canada, to go and ask for assistance, to break up this country from a foreign power and – with respect – a president who has not been particularly respectful of Canada’s sovereignty,” he told reporters. But US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, has appeared to support the separatist movement. “They have great resources. Albertans are a very independent people,” he said last week. Mr Bessent added: “Rumour [is] that they may have a referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada or not … People are talking. People want sovereignty. They want what the US has got.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Picture: Getty