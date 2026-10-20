Trump officials trade barbs with Cuba as American sanctions continue to batter Caribbean nation
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The United States and Cuba traded accusations at the United Nations on Monday after US diplomats hosted an event featuring Cuban dissidents before next week's annual vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US embargo.
Listen to this article
Cuban ambassador to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman and other representatives shouted at US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz as he left the event, which focused on allegations of human rights abuses by the Cuban government.
Tensions between the two countries are rising before the vote on the non-binding resolution, which has passed in the UN General Assembly by wide margins each year since 1992. Cuba is also facing pressure from a US oil blockade.
"I hope you noted the so-called diplomats from the Cuban embassy here that we allow here by dint of treaty, harassing, yelling, intimidating, and filming not only our just released former political prisoners but others," Mr Waltz told reporters in New York.
"Year after year, the Cuban regime comes to the General Assembly and propagates a lie through its annual resolution. It uses excuse after excuse to justify its oppression, to justify the misery of the Cuban people, and what we are doing here at the US mission to the UN is exposing those lies," he said.
Read More: Trump's approval rating falls to record low as Democrats take commanding poll lead ahead of mid-term elections
Read More: 'Time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine': Trump rips into Zelenskyy as rift between allies widens
Officials said the vote is expected on October 27-28.
The US has maintained a trade embargo on Cuba for more than 60 years. President Donald Trump's administration has stepped up pressure after using the military in January to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The UN vote can carry political weight, but only the US Congress can lift the Cold War-era embargo.
Cuba has blamed US sanctions for its economic crisis, which has led to shortages of basic goods, infrastructure failures and inflation.
"The US is acting as an international delinquent, enforcing collective punishment on the people of Cuba. They are inflicting immense suffering upon the whole population of a peaceful nation," Mr Guzman said outside the US meeting with dissidents.
Last month, Mr Trump told the UN that Cuba was a failed state and that freedom would be coming to the island.
Cuba's electricity grid collapsed last month, leaving millions of people without power.