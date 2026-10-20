The United States and Cuba traded accusations at the United Nations on Monday after US diplomats hosted an event featuring Cuban dissidents before next week's annual vote on a resolution calling for an end to the US embargo.

Cuban ambassador to the UN Ernesto Soberon Guzman and other representatives shouted at US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz as he left the event, which focused on allegations of human rights abuses by the Cuban government.

Tensions between the two countries are rising before the vote on the non-binding resolution, which has passed in the UN General Assembly by wide margins each year since 1992. Cuba is also facing pressure from a US oil blockade.

"I hope you noted the so-called diplomats from the Cuban embassy here that we allow here by dint of treaty, harassing, yelling, intimidating, and filming not only our just released former political prisoners but others," Mr Waltz told reporters in New York.

"Year after year, the Cuban regime comes to the General Assembly and propagates a lie through its annual resolution. It uses excuse after excuse to justify its oppression, to justify the misery of the Cuban people, and what we are doing here at the US mission to the UN is exposing those lies," he said.

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