US seizes oil tanker off coast of Venezuela, Trump confirms
The escalation comes as Donald Trump reportedly warned the Venezuelan president to leave the country or face immediate consequences
President Donald Trump has confirmed the US has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.
Listen to this article
"As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large one... the largest one ever seized actually...
"You'll be seeing that later and we'll be talking about it later with some other people," the President said during a White House event Wednesday afternoon.
Trump later told amassed reporters that the ship was seized "for a very good reason" without elaborating further.
President Trump has ordered a US military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets and tens of thousands of troops.
The operation was led by the US Coast Guard, officials told Reuters.
It is not yet clear the name of the tanker, or which country's flag it was flying.
Oil futures have already risen following news of the seizure.
Global Brent crude futures were trading at $62.35 a barrel, up 41 cents, at 2:32 p.m. ET, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled up 21 cents at $58.46 a barrel.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has alleged that the military build-up ordered by Trump is aimed at overthrowing him and gaining control of the vast oil reserves.
Oil exports are Venezuela's main source of revenue.
Last week, Mr Trump has reportedly warned Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro to leave the country or face immediate consequences during a phone call between the two leaders.
Mr Trump called Mr Maduro on Friday following a series of deadly American drone strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats.
Following the phone call, the US President took to social media to declare Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed and that military action could begin “very soon.”
Now, it has emerged Mr Trump offered the Venezuelan leader, as well as his wife and son, safe passage out of the country if he resigns immediately.
According to a report in the Miami Herald, Mr Maduro responded by asking for global amnesty, which was rejected.
Ultimately, Mr Maduro rejected Mr Trump’s calls to resign.
The phone call came as tensions between the United States and Venezuela reached boiling point, with a US land invasion now expected to begin in the coming weeks.
On Sunday, Mr Trump jumped to the defence of his Secretary of War after he was accused of ordering troops to “leave no survivors” when hitting an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean.
It was reported that Pete Hesgeth verbally told defence officials to "kill everybody" after an attack on a vessel off the coast of Trinidad carrying 11 people, which left only two survivors.
After Mr Hesgeth's alleged kill order, the two survivors, who were said to be clinging on the remnants of the boat, were "blown apart in the water" during the second strike, The Washington Post reported.
However, Mr Hesgeth refuted the allegations as “fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland” in a statement on X.
Donald Trump's administration began striking boats in the Caribbean in September after claiming they were being used to traffic drugs to the US without providing evidence.