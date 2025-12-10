The escalation comes as Donald Trump reportedly warned the Venezuelan president to leave the country or face immediate consequences

An oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela has been seized by US forces. File image. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

President Donald Trump has confirmed the US has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"As you probably know, we've just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large one... the largest one ever seized actually... "You'll be seeing that later and we'll be talking about it later with some other people," the President said during a White House event Wednesday afternoon. Trump later told amassed reporters that the ship was seized "for a very good reason" without elaborating further. President Trump has ordered a US military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets and tens of thousands of troops. The operation was led by the US Coast Guard, officials told Reuters. Read more: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘completely closed’ after warning military action will begin 'very soon' Read more: Venezuela 'captures CIA operatives' amid fears of war with the US

President Trump announced the seizure after he previously ordered a US military build-up in the region, including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets and tens of thousands of troops. Picture: Getty

It is not yet clear the name of the tanker, or which country's flag it was flying. Oil futures have already risen following news of the seizure. Global Brent crude futures were trading at $62.35 a barrel, up 41 cents, at 2:32 p.m. ET, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures settled up 21 cents at $58.46 a barrel. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has alleged that the military build-up ordered by Trump is aimed at overthrowing him and gaining control of the vast oil reserves. Oil exports are Venezuela's main source of revenue. Last week, Mr Trump has reportedly warned Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro to leave the country or face immediate consequences during a phone call between the two leaders. Mr Trump called Mr Maduro on Friday following a series of deadly American drone strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats. Following the phone call, the US President took to social media to declare Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed and that military action could begin “very soon.”

President Nicolas Maduro at a rally making the anniversary of Venezuela's 19th Century Federal War today. Picture: Alamy