The US President took to social media to announce he's "permanently opening” the trade route for China

Donald Trump, left, has vowed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for Chinese-linked vessels. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

China will be “very happy” the US is reopening the Strait of Hormuz for its vessels, Donald Trump has said - adding President Xi Jinping will give him a “big, fat, hug” for lifting the blockade.

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Trump took to Truth Social as he vowed to reopen the strait. Picture: Truth Social

Trump added that the two countries are now working together smartly, saying: “It's better than fighting.” But he warned: "REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!" It came just moments after President Xi said in “today's world, chaos abounds, and the international order is crumbling into disarray” during a meeting with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing. Trump ordered a blockade of Iran's ports in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday after the two sides failed to reach a deal over the weekend during talks in Pakistan, despite negotiations lasting over 21 hours. The critical waterway, used to move one fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies, has become a major flashpoint in the conflict, with its effective closure by Iran hiking the cost of fuel, food and other basic goods. Taking the X on Tuesday, Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, announced: "A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East.”

A view of the vessels heading towards the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty