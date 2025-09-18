Fluffed and flattered by the Windsor ceremonies, Trump stayed on script and gushed about the UK.

Despite the pomp and circumstance, Donald Trump's state visit to the UK was not about the mythical "special relationship".

It was not even about an alliance.

The US President is not a believer in alliances, at least in the sense that we have understood them since World War II.

For Trump, this was a trip for ego and his quest for status.

And for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it was about damage limitation in three areas.

First, the effort to contain Trump's tariffs. Even if they are set at 10% in July's framework, that is a cost to UK companies as well as to American importers, manufacturers, and consumers. And that framework is not a deal.

So Trump is still punishing UK steel and aluminium with 25% duties, and there is the prospect of further tariffs in sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

Second, the effort to contain Trump's damage to UK and European security amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Because Trump spins like a weathervane, depending on who spoke to him last, his support cannot be assured.

However, if the UK, Europe, and Ukraine flatter the reality TV star, they may establish secure arrangements through talks with responsible and knowledgeable US officials.

Third, the effort to contain the Trump camp's promotion of the Reform Party as the next UK Government, while undermining the current one.

For months, Trump officials and advisors have been championing Nigel Farage --- a former Trump employee --- on the Reform Party's outlet GB News.

They have distorted "free speech" and the facts around migration and asylum seekers to assail Starmer and his Ministers.

This summer, J.D. Vance set himself up in the Cotswolds to confer with senior members of Reform and the Conservatives.

So, did Starmer, with a huge assist from the Royal Family, succeed?

Announcements of at least £31 billion in AI and technology investment by US companies, followed by a £250 billion “tech prosperity deal”, made good-news headlines.

There were slips.

On GB News, Republicans Abroad head Greg Swenson tipped out the Trump camp's maneuvering: "Whether it’s Reform or a party like Reform, I hope we get that."

But Nigel Farage, excluded from the State Banquet at Windsor, kept a low profile.

Today, all is good. And maybe tomorrow. But the challenge of flattering Trump is that it is not just a one-time extravaganza. You have to do it each day, every day.

When Trump returns to Washington, his tariff hawk advisor Peter Navarro may get in his ear. Or J.D. Or Vladimir. Or even Nigel.

So the UK's pomp-and-circumstance flattery must continue.

As Trump said in a February tweet, referring to himself and not Charles, "LONG LIVE THE KING!"

