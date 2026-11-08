Trump says he is 'unlikely' to order Iran attack if talks progress
Trump had previously hinted at renewing major attacks on Iran after last week's US midterm elections.
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Donald Trump has said he is highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the conflict progress.
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Speaking on Sunday about the possibility of further strikes on Iran, the US President said, "it depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement".
He said that it is "highly unlikely" that strikes will be necessary.
But he added that if strikes resume, the US has identified potential infrastructure targets, including 38 bridges "that we can knock down in literally one hour".
Trump had hinted at renewing major attacks on Iran after last week's US midterm elections, but there has been no sign of a large-scale US military operation.
Iran has said it would respond by striking US and Israeli targets.
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Iranian media suggested that explosions in southern Iran on Saturday were related to Iranian military activities rather than US strikes.
Iran's state television said officials had not confirmed any missile strikes on Iranian territory following blasts heard in several areas, including on Qeshm Island in the strait.
Both the US and Iran have continued strikes on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, however, restricting exports of energy and other commodities vital to the world economy.
Iran's state television said the evening explosions might be related to Iranian military activity in the waterway, where Iran said two vessels had hit mines and a third had caught fire.
The US said its air force had disabled a vessel in the Gulf of Oman beyond the strait.
Since the US and Israel began attacks on Iran in February, Tehran has sought the upper hand by hitting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz to block Gulf energy exports, while US forces began blockading movements to and from Iranian ports in April.