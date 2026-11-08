Donald Trump has said he is highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the conflict progress.

Speaking on Sunday about the possibility of further strikes on Iran, the US President said, "it depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement".

He said that it is "highly unlikely" that strikes will be necessary.

But he added that if strikes resume, the US has identified potential infrastructure targets, including 38 bridges "that we can knock down in literally one hour".

​Trump had hinted at renewing major attacks on Iran ​after ⁠last week's US midterm elections, but there has been no sign of a large-scale US military operation.

Iran has said it would respond by striking US and Israeli targets.

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