Donald Trump has said he has ordered the release of US government files on aliens, extraterrestrials and UFOs.

The move follows a claim by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama who told a podcast that aliens are "real, but I haven't seen them".

The President has confirmed on Truth Social that he had told his Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth, to "begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to aliens, extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

After being asked aboard Air Force One about the comments, Trump said he does not "know whether they're real or not".

Obama's response went viral and sparked online discussion, which prompted him to clarify the next day that he "saw no evidence" of aliens during his eight-year presidency that "extraterrestrials have made contact with us".

Mr Trump wrote on his platform: "Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, told The New York Post's Miranda Devine this week that Trump was preparing a speech on aliens.

Despite the claim, Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday that news of such a speech was "news to me".