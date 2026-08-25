The President issued the order in a social media post shortly after the US country singer's passing was announced on Tuesday

Donald Trump has ordered the American flag to be lowered for a week in honour of Dolly Parton after the country music legend died aged 80. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has ordered the American flag to be lowered for a week in honour of Dolly Parton after the country music legend died aged 80.

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Praising her as one of the "greatest Country singers EVER", Mr Trump went on to issue an order for flags across America to be lowered for a week from 6pm on Tuesday in honour of the singer-songwriter. Picture: Social Media

"There has never been anyone like her, and never will. "In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. "Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you. President DONALD J. TRUMP." Dolly Parton, widely regarded as the queen of country music, was known for iconic hits such as 9 To 5, I Will Always Love You and Jolene. The singer-songwriter had tended to resist speaking about politics and did not publicly affiliate herself with the Democrat or Republican Party. She repeatedly declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian award in the United States given to individual who have made exceptional contributions to the country - first from Donald Trump and later by Joe Biden in 2021. She was said to partly have rejected the award due to not wanting to be perceived as party-political in any way.

JULY 25: Dolly Parton performs at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on July 25, 2002. CREDIT: Chris McKay/MediaPunch. Picture: Alamy