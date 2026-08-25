Trump orders flags lowered for a week in honour of Dolly Parton after country icon dies aged 80
The President issued the order in a social media post shortly after the US country singer's passing was announced on Tuesday
Donald Trump has ordered the American flag to be lowered for a week in honour of Dolly Parton after the country music legend died aged 80.
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The US President paid tribute to the star on social media, whose death was announced by her nephew Brian on Instagram on Tuesday.
Trump praised the legendary music artist and actress as one of the "greatest Country singers EVER".
He wrote on Truth Social that flags across America will be lowered for a week from 6pm on Tuesday in honour of the singer-songwriter, widely regarded as the queen of country music .
In a post published shortly after the country star's death was announced on Tuesday, Mr Trump said:"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.
"This is a true loss for millions of people.
Read more: Country music legend Dolly Parton dies aged 80 after 'health issues'
Read more: Dolly Parton revealed 'hard times' with health just days before Queen of Country died aged 80
"There has never been anyone like her, and never will.
"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM.
"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Dolly Parton, widely regarded as the queen of country music, was known for iconic hits such as 9 To 5, I Will Always Love You and Jolene.
The singer-songwriter had tended to resist speaking about politics and did not publicly affiliate herself with the Democrat or Republican Party.
She repeatedly declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest civilian award in the United States given to individual who have made exceptional contributions to the country - first from Donald Trump and later by Joe Biden in 2021.
She was said to partly have rejected the award due to not wanting to be perceived as party-political in any way.
The irrepressible country music singer, songwriter and actress whose charisma, heartfelt lyrics and business acumen captured the public's imagination for nearly six decades, died on Tuesday aged 80, her family said in a statement.
On Friday, just four days before the announcement, the star revealed she was "dealing with some health issues", that she "didn't pay attention to" when caring for her late husband Carl Dean.
Announcing her passing on Instagram, Parton's nephew Brian said; “My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean.
“Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next.”
He added: “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”