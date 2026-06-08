In a post on Truth Social, the US president warned the nations to cease missile strikes

President Donald Trump has demanded Israel and Iran 'stop shooting' after nations exchange missiles. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has ordered Israel and Iran to 'immediately stop 'shooting' after missile strikes shook both nations overnight.

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In a post on Truth Social, the US president says Israel and Iran "must immediately stop 'shooting'". It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said it was “really important that all parties get back to a ceasefire” in the Middle East after Iran and Israel exchanged missile attacks and air strikes. The warning from Trump came after Israel launched 'retaliatory' airstrikes against Iran early on Monday, despite earlier calls for restraint from US President Donald Trump and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. It comes as Sir Keir Starmer insisted he was "deeply concerned" by the "huge impact" of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Read more: Israel returns fire with strikes on targets in Iran - despite Trump warning 'I call the shots' Read more: Trump weighs up plans to 'buy Chagos Islands' which could see US bypass UK to access to Diego Garcia base

Trump demands Israel and Iran 'stop shooting' after nations exchange missiles. Picture: Truth Social

The Prime Minister said: “I am deeply concerned about the resumption of violence. It is really important that all parties get back to a ceasefire. “There are serious negotiations going on, towards a lasting peace. It’s really important that we give them ever chance of success because this conflict is already having a huge impact across the world, including here in the United Kingdom. “So I say to all parties, we all have a responsibility to get back to that ceasefire and it’s really important we’re very clear about that.” On Monday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had struck military targets “belonging to the Iranian terror regime” after Iran had earlier launched missiles against Israel.

Part of a missile protrudes from the ground, following strikes from Iran, in the central Israeli-occupied West Bank. Picture: Reuters

Smoke rises from the Israeli settlement of Itamar in the West Bank, near Nablus, after missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel. Picture: Alamy