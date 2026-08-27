The US President said the change in name to the lake, which straddles the US-Canada border, would take effect instantly

Trump signed the order at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday . Picture: REUTERS

By Issy Clarke

Donald Trump has ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed 'Lake America' in a swipe at Canada as the trade war between the two countries escalates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President said the change in name to the lake, which straddles the US-Canada border, would take effect instantly. It comes amid an escalating trade war between the US and Canada. On Saturday, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, with Canada's Prime Minister retaliating in kind by imposing up to 50 per cent tariffs on US imports. One of the five Great Lakes of North America, Lake Ontario borders both the Canadian province of Ontario and the US state of New York. A White House aide said the order directs the Department of the Interior and Secretary Doug Burgum to make the change. Read more: Trump administration pauses all immigrant visa applications for applicants worldwide Read more: Trump orders flags lowered for a week in honour of Dolly Parton after country icon dies aged 80

"And now we have a gulf because we have the gulf of America," he continues, in reference to the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico last year. . Picture: Getty

The President posted a TikTok on Wednesday in which he can be seen brandishing a map of Lake Ontario. He states: “We’re gonna make a little change; we’re gonna call it something different than Lake Ontario. “We’re gonna call it Lake America. And all it takes is a good pen and some intelligence.” Trump, 80, takes a sharpie and crosses out Lake Ontario, scrawling in its place: 'Lake America'. "And now we have a gulf because we have the gulf of America," he continues, in reference to the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico last year.

“And now we have Lake America without the ‘of.’ Enjoy Lake America.” The clip was posted a day after Trump threatened to rename the Great Lake amid a souring of relations between the two countries. Name changes in the US are overseen by The Board on Geographic Names, a government agency. Even if the name-change is approved, other countries would not be required to recognise it. Canada has already signalled it will not recognise the new name, CNBC reports.

Canada's counter-tariffs are set to take effect on US goods from September 8 and will impose duties of 15%, 25% and 50% across 700 products imported from south of the border, a government statement said. Picture: Alamy