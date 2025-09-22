The US President made a slew of unfounded claims about paracetamol, vaccines and autism

Donald Trump claims there is a link between paracetamol use and autism. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Medical experts have widely condemned Donald Trump after the US President claimed there is a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking from the White House on Monday, Mr Trump claimed there had been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and suggested that Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause. He warned the painkiller should not be taken “during the entire pregnancy” as he, and his health secretary RFK Jr, made a slew of unfounded claims about vaccines. Mr Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be notifying all US doctors with new guidance. Read more: ‘I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them’, Trump says after Charlie Kirk’s widow ‘forgives’ killer

US President Donald Trump on September 22, 2025 urged pregnant people not to take Tylenol over an unproven link to autism. Picture: Getty

He said: “Ideally, you don’t take it at all, but if you have to, if you can’t tough it out, if there’s a problem, you’re going to end up doing it “I think I can say that there are certain groups of people that don’t take vaccines and don’t take any pills, that have no autism,” Mr Trump said, RFK Jr nodding beside him. Scientists hit back before the president had even made his speech, with one saying the claim “risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves”. Experts say the rise in cases in the US is mainly because of a new definition for the disorder that now includes mild cases on a spectrum and better diagnoses. In the UK, the NHS website says “paracetamol is the first choice of painkiller if you’re pregnant. It’s commonly taken during pregnancy and does not harm your baby”. Dr Monique Botha, associate professor in social and developmental psychology at Durham University, said: “There are many studies which refute a link, but the most important was a Swedish study of 2.4 million births published in 2024 which used actual sibling data and found no relationship between exposure to paracetamol in utero and subsequent autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.

President Trump Makes Announcement On New Theories On Autism Causation In Children. Picture: Getty

“This suggests no causal effect of paracetamol in autism.” Dr Botha added: “There is no robust evidence or convincing studies to suggest there is any causal relationship and any conclusions being drawn to the contrary are often motivated, under-evidenced, and unsupported by the most robust methods to answering this question. “I am exceptionally confident in saying that no relationship exists. “Similarly, pain relief for pregnant women is woefully lacking and paracetamol is a much safer pain relief option during pregnancy than basically any other alternative and we need to take pain seriously for women, including whilst pregnant. “The fearmongering will prevent women from accessing the appropriate care during pregnancy. “Further, it risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves and reinvigorates the long pattern of maternal shame and blame as we’ve seen re-emerge repeatedly over the last 70 years where we try to pay the fault of autism at the mother’s door one way or another.”