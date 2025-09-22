Donald Trump claims paracetamol can cause autism as experts accuse President of 'fearmongering’
The US President made a slew of unfounded claims about paracetamol, vaccines and autism
Medical experts have widely condemned Donald Trump after the US President claimed there is a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.
Listen to this article
Speaking from the White House on Monday, Mr Trump claimed there had been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and suggested that Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause.
He warned the painkiller should not be taken “during the entire pregnancy” as he, and his health secretary RFK Jr, made a slew of unfounded claims about vaccines.
Mr Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be notifying all US doctors with new guidance.
Read more: ‘I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them’, Trump says after Charlie Kirk’s widow ‘forgives’ killer
He said: “Ideally, you don’t take it at all, but if you have to, if you can’t tough it out, if there’s a problem, you’re going to end up doing it
“I think I can say that there are certain groups of people that don’t take vaccines and don’t take any pills, that have no autism,” Mr Trump said, RFK Jr nodding beside him.
Scientists hit back before the president had even made his speech, with one saying the claim “risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves”.
Experts say the rise in cases in the US is mainly because of a new definition for the disorder that now includes mild cases on a spectrum and better diagnoses.
In the UK, the NHS website says “paracetamol is the first choice of painkiller if you’re pregnant. It’s commonly taken during pregnancy and does not harm your baby”.
Dr Monique Botha, associate professor in social and developmental psychology at Durham University, said: “There are many studies which refute a link, but the most important was a Swedish study of 2.4 million births published in 2024 which used actual sibling data and found no relationship between exposure to paracetamol in utero and subsequent autism, ADHD or intellectual disability.
“This suggests no causal effect of paracetamol in autism.”
Dr Botha added: “There is no robust evidence or convincing studies to suggest there is any causal relationship and any conclusions being drawn to the contrary are often motivated, under-evidenced, and unsupported by the most robust methods to answering this question.
“I am exceptionally confident in saying that no relationship exists.
“Similarly, pain relief for pregnant women is woefully lacking and paracetamol is a much safer pain relief option during pregnancy than basically any other alternative and we need to take pain seriously for women, including whilst pregnant.
“The fearmongering will prevent women from accessing the appropriate care during pregnancy.
“Further, it risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves and reinvigorates the long pattern of maternal shame and blame as we’ve seen re-emerge repeatedly over the last 70 years where we try to pay the fault of autism at the mother’s door one way or another.”
Dimitrios Siassakos, professor in obstetrics and gynaecology at University College London and honorary consultant in obstetrics at University College London Hospital (UCLH), said: “Autism results from several factors, often combined, particularly genetic predisposition, and sometimes low oxygen at the time of birth as a result of complications.
“Research has shown that any apparent marginal increase as a result of paracetamol/acetaminophen use in pregnancy tends to disappear when the analyses take into account the factors that matter most.
“For example, in studies looking at siblings, any association disappeared – it was the family history that mattered and not the use of paracetamol.
“Undue focus on paracetamol would risk preventing families from using one of the safest medications to use in pregnancy when needed.”
Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, added: “Paracetamol has been used safely by millions of people for decades, including during pregnancy, when taken as directed.
“It is the first-line choice for pain management and fever control in a variety of patients, including pregnant women, children and the elderly.
“A large study conducted in 2024 found no evidence of a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children.”
Tylenol’s manufacturer, Kenvue, denied the painkiller had any link to autism.
“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” a statement from the company said.