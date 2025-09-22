Trump officials are also expected to announce plans to discover how leucovorin, a drug used to support chemotherapy treatment, could potentially treat autism.

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump is set to link the use of paracetamol in pregnant women to an increased risk of autism in their children, contrary to medical guidelines.

Speaking at a memorial service for MAGA activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, the US president said his administration had an ‘answer’ to autism, teasing a “very important announcement”. This announcement is expected to see Trump officials, including health secretary and vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr, tie pregnant women using popular painkiller Tylenol, known elsewhere as paracetamol, to autism. Trump officials are also expected to announce plans to discover how leucovorin, a drug used to support chemotherapy treatment, could potentially treat autism, according to the Washington Post. Read more: Call for plain packaging for vapes to reduce use by teenagers Read more: ‘I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them’, Trump says after Charlie Kirk’s widow ‘forgives’ killer

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Picture: Alamy

Medical guidelines currently say it is safe for pregnant women to take Tylenol. The active ingredient in the over-the-counter painkiller is known as acetaminophen in the US, and paracetamol in other countries. It is one of the most popular and commonly used pain medications in the world. The NHS website says paracetamol is the “first choice of painkiller” for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Trump teased the announcement on Sunday during a memorial service for conservative activist and ally Charlie Kirk, who died after being shot in the neck at a speaking event at Utah Valley University. The memorial service for Kirk, whom Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including vice president JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand. He told the crowd of thousands of mourners: “Tomorrow we’re going to have one of the biggest announcement[s] … medically, I think, in the history of our country. “I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism.” He previously called the announcement “one of the most important things that we will do.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk. Picture: Getty

The White House also commended the Trump administration’s initiatives on autism on Sunday. “President Trump pledged to address America’s rising rate of autism, and to do so with Gold Standard Science,” White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai said in a statement. “Tomorrow’s announcement will make historic progress on both commitments.” Senior executives at Kenvue, which makes Tylenol, have reportedly been lobbying RFJ Jr in recent weeks to not cite the drug by name in the announcement. The health secretary, who was a controversial appointment by Trump due to his well-known anti-vaxx views and lack of medical experience, has made autism a major focus of his “Make America Healthy Again” policies.

