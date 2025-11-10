US President Donald Trump has issued pardons for members of his 2020 campaign legal team who were involved in alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The White House issued a statement on Sunday announcing pardons for Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, Sydney Powell, and others who were involved in the scheme to alter elector slates in states that voted against Trump.

The plot eventually led to supporters of the president attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and rioters descending on the Capitol on January 6.

The "full, complete, and unconditional" pardon does not include President Trump.

A statement shared on X by Ed Martin, the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney, said: "This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation."

