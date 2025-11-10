Donald Trump issues pardon for Rudy Giuliani and others in 'fake electors' scheme
The plot led to supporters of the president attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and rioters descending on the Capitol on January 6.
US President Donald Trump has issued pardons for members of his 2020 campaign legal team who were involved in alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Listen to this article
The White House issued a statement on Sunday announcing pardons for Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, Sydney Powell, and others who were involved in the scheme to alter elector slates in states that voted against Trump.
The plot eventually led to supporters of the president attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and rioters descending on the Capitol on January 6.
The "full, complete, and unconditional" pardon does not include President Trump.
A statement shared on X by Ed Martin, the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney, said: "This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation."
Read more: Trump hits out at 'dishonest' BBC as Director-General resigns over 'doctored' speech
Read more: ‘Total disgrace’: Trump boycotts South Africa’s G20 summit over claims its white population is being persecuted
The pardon applies to all US citizens for "conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission, support, voting, activities, participation in, or advocacy for or of any slate or proposed slate of Presidential electors, whether or not recognized by any state or State official, in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election, as well for any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election."
It comes just weeks after a Michigan judge dismissed criminal charges against 15 Republicans connected to the plot, stating that because those accused believed Mr Trump, they weren't committing fraud.
The fake electors scheme was central to the federal indictment against the President.
Presidential pardons only apply to federal charges, they're not relevant in local or state charges.
The pardon names the following people:
- Mark Amick
- Kathy Berden
- Christina Bobb
- Tyler Bowyer
- Joseph Brannan
- Carol Brunner
- Mary Buestrin
- Darryl Carlson
- James "Ken" Carroll
- Brad Carver
- Robert Cheeley
- Kenneth Chesebro
- Hank Choate
- Jeffrey Clark
- Vikki Consiglio
- Nancy Cottle
- James DeGraffenreid
- John Downey
- John Eastman
- Jenna Ellis
- Boris Epshteyn
- Amy Facchinello
- Bill Feehan
- Carolyn Fisher
- Harrison Floyd
- Clifford Frost
- Kay Godwin
- Edward Scott Grabins
- Stanley Grot
- Rudolph Giuliani
- John Haggard
- Scott Hall
- Misty Hampton
- David G. Hanna
- Mark Hennessy
- Mari-Ann Henry
- Durward James Hindle III
- Andrew Hitt
- Jake Hoffman
- Burt Jones
- Anthony T. Kern
- Kathy Kiernen
- Timothy King
- Trevian Kutti
- James Lamon
- Cathleen Latham
- Jesse Law
- Stephen Lee
- Michele Lundgren
- Meshawn Maddock
- Michael McDonald
- Mark Meadows
- Shawn Meehan
- Robert Montgomery
- Daryl Moody
- Samuel I. Moorhead
- Loraine Pellegrino
- Sidney Powell
- James Renner
- Eileen Rice
- Mayra Rodriguez
- Mike Roman
- Rose Rook
- Kelly Ruh
- Greg Safsten
- David Shafer
- Marian Sheridan
- Ray Stallings Smith III
- Robert F. Spindell Jr.
- Shawn Still
- Ken Thompson
- Pam Travis
- James Troupis
- Kent Vanderwood
- Kelli Ward
- Michael Ward
- C.B. Yadav