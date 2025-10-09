Hostages could be released as early as Monday

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US President Donald Trump delcares a "lasting peace" in the Middle East as he signs executive orders securing a ceasefire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President said the deal was a momentous breakthrough in the Middle East, something that people said was never going to be done". He continued: "We ended the war in Gaza and, really, on a much bigger basis, created peace, and I think it's going to be a lasting peace. "We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday, and getting them is a complicated process." Mr Trump confirmed "we're going to go to Egypt, where we'll have an additional signing". He explains that the peace agreement had already been signed, but it needs an "official signing".

President Donald Trump, center, is joined by members of his cabinet and staff. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump claimed Gaza "is going to be slowly redone" after the fighting ends. Read more: Hamas sets out conditions for Gaza ceasefire as Trump hopeful for 'peace in the Middle East' Read more: Hamas and Israel 'exchange hostage and prisoner lists' as ceasefire negotiations continue "I think you're going to see some tremendous countries stepping up and putting up a lot of money and taking care of things." Mr Trump says the remaining hostages should be released on "Monday or Tuesday". Getting them is a complicated process, he said, and "they are in places you don't want to be". Mr Trump made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday evening, describing the agreement as "the first steps towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace" in the region. The progress comes after mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar had spent the last three days in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, discussing a Gaza ceasefire and a release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. The American leader shared his 20-point peace plan for Gaza last week, under which a so-called "Board of Peace" overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory. The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.

Mr Trump made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday evening. Picture: Truth Social Platform

He wrote: "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. "All Parties will be treated fairly! "This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

People celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, at the "Hostages square", in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Reuters

A senior Palestinian official said the deal will go into effect immediately after approval by the Israeli government at around 2pm local time on Thursday. If the Israeli cabinet does approve, Israel must then withdraw its troops from Gaza to the agreed-upon line. Tel Aviv will also allow 400 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during the first five days, with the number to increase gradually in later stages. Hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released from Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the peace deal was a "great day for Israel".

Israel and Hamas on October 9 agreed a Gaza ceasefire deal to free the remaining living hostages, in a major step towards ending the war. Picture: Alamy

In a statement shared on social media, Mr Netanyahu claimed he had a 'moving and warm conversation' with Trump on the phone. "Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home," he said. "I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day. "I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. "With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors."

Palestinians follow the news on a television after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan. Picture: Alamy

Palestinians celebrate in Khan Yunis on October 9, 2025, following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal. Picture: Getty

Hamas has said that it agreed to the proposal "with the aim of reaching an end to the war of extermination against our Palestinian people and the occupation's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip". It added: "We highly appreciate the efforts of our mediating brothers in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. "We also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who seek to bring about a definitive end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip." The group has also called on the US and other nations not to allow Israel to "evade or delay the implementation of what has been agreed upon". The families of the hostages said they receive news of the agreement's signing to return all 48 hostages with "a mix of excitement, anticipation, and concern". "This signing represents important and meaningful progress toward bringing everyone home, but our struggle is not over and will not end until the last hostage returns," they said in a statement. The families thanked President Trump for the "historic breakthrough" and called on the Israeli government to "convene immediately to approve the agreement".

Trump announced the deal on social media, but had earlier been speaking at the White House, during which Secretary of State Marco Rubio passed him a note, and appeared to ask him to approve a Truth Social post about Gaza so that "you can announce first". Picture: Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images