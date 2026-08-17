The relationship between Trump and Kim Jong Un has been a roller coaster for years

US President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 16. Picture: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has told the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with long-term Asian ally South Korea, citing the cost of the drills and Seoul's refusal to take part in actions against Iran.

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Hours before exercises were scheduled to begin, Trump said on his Truth Social site he was "not happy" that the US had agreed to participate and highlighted his "very good relationship" with Kim Jong Un, the leader of nuclear-armed and heavily sanctioned North Korea. "These exercises are not only costly... but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful," Trump wrote. The annual Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercises are scheduled to run until August 27, with about 18,000 South Korean military personnel participating. Read more: Jared Kushner and Sir Tony Blair meet Hamas leaders before talks with Israel in an attempt to save stalled peace deal Read more: Todd Blanche refuses to pledge independence from Trump as attorney general

Trump orders Pentagon to 'substantially reduce' South Korean military drills due to his 'very good relationship' with Kim Jong-Un. Picture: Truth Social

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the drills started on Monday as scheduled, but declined to comment on Trump's remarks. The country's presidential office and defence and foreign ministries did not immediately respond on a public holiday in Seoul. A Pentagon spokesperson referred questions on the matter to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for details. Trump has long sought to end or curtail military exercises with South Korea while clashing with Seoul over sharing the costs of stationing 28,500 US troops in South Korea and their role in securing the broader region.

Infographic chart showing the overseas US troop deployment since 2008. Picture: Nicholas SHEARMAN / AFP via Getty Images

North Korea, still technically at war with the South, routinely denounces the US-South Korean exercises as preparations for an invasion. Pyongyang last week fired a ballistic missile from its eastern coast towards the Sea of Japan, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, days after a similar North Korean short-range ballistic missile launch. "This decision may be part of a larger effort to create a diplomatic opportunity with Pyongyang, as Trump has consistently wanted since coming back to office, although the haphazard nature of this move is unlikely to make much of an impression in Pyongyang," Jenny Town, head of the Stimson Center think tank's 38 North program, said in an email.

A South Korean protester shouts slogans during a rally to oppose the joint military exercise between South Korea and the US named Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS). Picture: Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images

The relationship between Trump and Kim has been a roller coaster for years. Trump once mocked the North Korean leader as "little rocket man" and threatened Pyongyang with "fire and fury," while Kim boasted that he would "tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire." Yet they also took part in three summits, with Trump declaring, "we fell in love" after exchanging letters with Kim. None of these efforts led to changes in North Korea's nuclear weapons or ballistic missile development. Even as Trump on Sunday spoke warmly of North Korea, he pointed to South Korea's stance on the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. "While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, 'No thanks!'" Trump wrote.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump inside the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on June 30, 2019. Picture: Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images

It's unclear how the drills could be cut back, but in recent years, they have shifted away from live-fire exercises to computer-simulated missile and cyberattacks. Victor Cha, head of the Korea program at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Trump may be seeking greater influence over North Korea as Pyongyang has been heavily engaged in support of Russia in Ukraine. "The other way to look at this is that Trump wants to engage Kim as a way to impede the Russia-NK ties," said Cha. US military officials have said North Korean troops, who have fought alongside Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, have gained experience from the conflict, while Ukraine said last week that North Korean-made missiles were used in a Russian ballistic missile attack on a steel plant in Zaporizhzhia.

South Korean protesters hold placards as they attend a rally to oppose the joint military exercise between South Korea and the US named Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS). Picture: Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images