By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump had a 'heated phone call' with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel attacked Hamas's leadership inside Qatar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President told Mr Netanyahu that the decision to strike Qatari territory was "not wise", according to The Wall Street Journal citing senior Trump administration officials. The Israeli Prime Minister is said to have responded by saying he had a brief window to launch an airstrike and took the opportunity to do so. A later phone call between Trump and Netanyahu was more cordial with the President asking whether the Israeli attack was successful. Trump was responding to the aerial attack Israel carried out on the Qatari capital Doha in a bid to take out senior Hamas leaders who were gathered to discuss the latest US-backed ceasefire proposal. Hamas said all of its leaders survived the "cowardly assassination attempt," but confirmed there were six deaths, including the son of one of the leaders. Read more: ‘Your friends love you’: Lord Mandelson comforts 'best pal' Epstein to 'be resilient' after arrest Read more: MPs demand Mandelson return to Britain and face questions over 'sickening and disturbing' Epstein emails A source told Al Jazeera that Hammam Al-Hayya, the son of Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas' chief negotiator and Gaza chief, died in the airstrike. Al-Hayya's office manager and two other staff members are also understood to have died in the attack, as well as a Qatari security personnel and one other person. On Wednesday, Mr Netanyahu told Qatar to expel Hamas officials and "bring them to justice. Because if you don't, we will". Qatar called the strikes "reckless".

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows a man looking at smoke billowing after explosions in Doha's capital Qatar. Picture: Getty

The US President received advanced notice of the attack, and reportedly warned Qatar too. Qatari officials have blasted it as a flagrant violation of international law. The strike is the first known Israeli attack on Qatar, which hosts one of America’s largest bases in the region. It also comes at an unexpected time, as it seemed that Hamas' acceptance of the US-backed proposal for a ceasefire between them and Israel was very close. It is understood that the leaders of the group were discussing the ceasefire deal put forward by Mr Trump at the meeting that Israel bombed. Qatar has acted as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian factions in recent years, attempting to position itself as a centre of diplomacy in the Middle East. In response, Qatar has branded the strike as "cowardly" and has launched an investigation at the "highest level". "The State of Qatar strongly condemns this attack, and affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the continuous tampering with the security of the region and any action aimed at its security and sovereignty," a statement read. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack a "surgical precision strike," targeting those he described as those who 'initiated, organised and celebrated' the October 7 attacks on Israel. He added that "much of the democratic world" has "shamefully forgotten about October 7" in response to growing global condemnation of Israel's war on Gaza. "Our enemies must know one thing: that since the establishment of the state of Israel, Jewish blood will not be spilt," he said. "We are in the midst of a campaign to defeat Hamas and release all of the hostages. We have delivered great blows to all parts of the axis of evil." He concludes: "Together we stand, together we fight, and with God's help we will be victorious." Mr Trump said he tried to warn Qatar, a key partner of the US, before the attack, but "unfortunately, too late to stop the attack".

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. Picture: Getty

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," he wrote on Truth Social. "Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal. I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack. "I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack." But Qatari Prime Minister said the US only warned them of the attack 10 minutes after it had already begun, undermining the US statement. This follows the earlier statement put out by the White House, which says the US "feels badly" about the location of the attack, which took place on the soil of "a close ally". Trump also said he guaranteed Doha a strike on Qatari soil won't happen again. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration was notified of the attack this morning, adding that "Hamas, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha". "Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the US that is working very hard in bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal." "The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the US and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and Defense Minister Israel Katz (1st L) are seen at a command center in Israel on Sept. 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The embattled Israeli PM has repeatedly emphasised that Israel carried out the attack 'independently', and takes full responsibility. But there are reports, many from within Israel, that the US was aware of the attacks before they took place. Qatar has a longstanding defence partnership with the US, and hosts the latter's largest military base in the Middle East in Centcom, from which the US runs all of its military actions in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia. Earlier, Mr Netanyahu said: "Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility." Sir Keir Starmer denied that the UK had any previous knowledge of the attack, also emphasising that the strikes were "an Israeli-led operation" and "an entirely independent operation". The Prime Minister's official spokesperson also warned against a "further escalation in violence which risks further destabilisation in the region." "Our overarching priority is to see an end to the horrific suffering in Gaza, starting with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid, leading to ... peace for Israelis and Palestinians, peace in the wider region," the statement added. Commenting directly on the attack on X, Sir Keir said: "I condemn Israel’s strikes on Doha, which violate Qatar’s sovereignty and risk further escalation across the region. "The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza. This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace." In a statement, the Israeli military said it "conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation". It said Israel's Defence Force performed the operation in the Qatari capital alongside the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

: Smoke rises from behind residential areas after the explosions in Doha, Qatar on September 09, 2025. Picture: Getty