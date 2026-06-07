US officials have suggested bypassing Britain and proposing their own deal, allowing them to take control of UK-US military base, Diego Garcia

USAF B-1 Bombers at the air base on Diego Garcia. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The White House is reportedly considering plans to buy the Chagos Islands from Mauritius.

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The proposal is among several being drafted by Donald Trump's administration to provide alternatives to Sir Keir Starmer's plan of ceding sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius, an ally of China and Iran. The deal would allow the president to bypass Britain and take control of Diego Garcia, the strategically important UK-US military base. The Prime Minister is currently weighing up an arrangement that would include maintaining access to the base through a long-term lease. Read More: Chagos Islands deal delayed as US opposition stalls UK legislation Read More: Chagos handover deal 'on hold' after Trump slammed it as 'act of great stupidity'

President Trump is considering buying the Chagos Islands. Picture: Getty

The Telegraph reports that US and British officials have held regular discussions about securing the future of Diego Garcia, according to a US official familiar with the talks. The official told the publication that the White House and Downing Street are working to preserve the viability of the base as a regional security platform. The idea of purchasing the islands has been raised with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and brought to Trump's attention, sources said, although it is not the leading solution. The joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia – the largest island in the remote Indian Ocean archipelago - is considered strategically important because it is within striking distance of Iran. Some US officials fear that transferring sovereignty to Mauritius could create security risks, enabling China-allied Mauritius to carry out espionage by sea. Ben Judah, a former adviser to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, told The Telegraph earlier this year that Diego Garcia contains highly sensitive facilities that are important to Britain's global military capabilities.

Satellite view of Diego Garcia. Picture: Alamy