Trump weighs up plans to 'buy Chagos Islands' which could see US bypass UK to access to Diego Garcia base
US officials have suggested bypassing Britain and proposing their own deal, allowing them to take control of UK-US military base, Diego Garcia
The White House is reportedly considering plans to buy the Chagos Islands from Mauritius.
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The proposal is among several being drafted by Donald Trump's administration to provide alternatives to Sir Keir Starmer's plan of ceding sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius, an ally of China and Iran.
The deal would allow the president to bypass Britain and take control of Diego Garcia, the strategically important UK-US military base.
The Prime Minister is currently weighing up an arrangement that would include maintaining access to the base through a long-term lease.
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The Telegraph reports that US and British officials have held regular discussions about securing the future of Diego Garcia, according to a US official familiar with the talks.
The official told the publication that the White House and Downing Street are working to preserve the viability of the base as a regional security platform.
The idea of purchasing the islands has been raised with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and brought to Trump's attention, sources said, although it is not the leading solution.
The joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia – the largest island in the remote Indian Ocean archipelago - is considered strategically important because it is within striking distance of Iran.
Some US officials fear that transferring sovereignty to Mauritius could create security risks, enabling China-allied Mauritius to carry out espionage by sea.
Ben Judah, a former adviser to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, told The Telegraph earlier this year that Diego Garcia contains highly sensitive facilities that are important to Britain's global military capabilities.
A price for a US purchase of the islands has not yet been discussed publicly. Britain had planned to give the islands to Mauritius and pay around £35bn to lease back Diego Garcia for 99 years.
In April, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch urged ministers to abandon the Chagos deal and use the savings to boost Britain's defences by fast-tracking a new fleet of frigates.
For Washington to take control of the islands, it would first have to allow the British deal to go through, then negotiate with Mauritius.
Initially supported by Mr Trump, he then chose to scupper it after Sir Keir refused to allow him to use the base to carry out strikes on Iran.
The UK and Mauritius signed an agreement in May last year, but it cannot be ratified without US consent. Earlier this year, the President described the deal as an act of weakness and “great stupidity” and argued that Sir Keir is “losing control of this important island”.
Mauritius has also repeatedly challenged Britain’s ownership of the Chagos Islands in the international courts. Ministers expected that a binding ruling to transfer ownership of them would soon be issued by the International Court of Justice