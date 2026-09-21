Donald Trump has claimed Russia has “lost control” of its diesel industry after a wave of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.

The US President said a “large number” of Russian diesel facilities had been blown up or forced out of service, blaming the disruption on Vladimir Putin’s continuing war in Ukraine.

In a Truth Social post ahead of talks with Ukraine’s President at the UN General Assembly, Mr Trump wrote: “Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine.

“A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission.”

He added: “This ridiculous and never-ending war with Ukraine must be ended.”

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