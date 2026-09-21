Trump pleads with Zelenskyy to 'stop hitting Putin's oil refineries' as petrol prices soar
Donald Trump said Russia has “lost control” of its diesel industry after a wave of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries
Donald Trump has claimed Russia has “lost control” of its diesel industry after a wave of Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries.
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The US President said a “large number” of Russian diesel facilities had been blown up or forced out of service, blaming the disruption on Vladimir Putin’s continuing war in Ukraine.
In a Truth Social post ahead of talks with Ukraine’s President at the UN General Assembly, Mr Trump wrote: “Russia has unfortunately lost control of its Diesel Oil Industry due to its War with Ukraine.
“A large number of their Diesel refineries have been blown up and are, at least temporarily, out of commission.”
He added: “This ridiculous and never-ending war with Ukraine must be ended.”
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The comments follow reports that Mr Trump has been pressing Mr Zelenskyy to stop Ukrainian forces targeting Russian oil infrastructure.
Kyiv has intensified attacks on refineries, fuel depots and other energy sites inside Russia, arguing the facilities help fund and fuel Moscow’s invasion.
The campaign has contributed to pressure on Russia’s domestic fuel supplies, with disruption at refineries forcing shortages in some areas and adding to concerns over rising petrol prices.
Mr Zelenskyy responded directly on X, agreeing that the war must end but insisting Russia remains responsible for the destruction.
“Indeed, this Russian war against Ukraine and against common sense must be ended,” he said.
Indeed, this Russian war against Ukraine and against common sense must be ended. From the first year of the full-scale invasion, its consequences have been far-reaching: the loss of many lives, the destruction of cities and villages, food security, energy challenges, the… https://t.co/bguBQDfSYq— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 21, 2026
The Ukrainian leader said the conflict had brought huge loss of life, destroyed towns and villages, threatened food security and created major energy challenges.
He also warned of the rapid development of drone warfare and long-range strike capabilities during the conflict.
Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had sought peace “from the very first minute” of Russia’s full-scale invasion, adding that discussions with Mr Trump and the US were continuing.
He suggested a halt to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy network, critical infrastructure and food exports could be an early step towards a wider de-escalation.
“Solutions are possible,” Mr Zelenskyy said.
“We are ready to work on this.”
It comes after three people were killed and part of an oil refinery was damaged on Sunday, in the largest Ukrainian drone attack yet reported on the Moscow region.