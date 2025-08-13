On Monday as the news broke about the Trump regime taking over our local police, I biked home from work.

The warm August evening looked like any other - people were walking their dogs, stopping by the grocery store, or grabbing a drink with a friend. But I also saw dozens of police cars on 14th Street - a main thoroughfare. Marked and unmarked police vehicles sped up my street, lurked in alleyways.

Washington D.C. is a beautiful city, full of lush greenery, abundant parks, colourful row homes, incredible museums, and a rich, complex history. It is also an easy target for the Trump regime.

The 700,000 of us living in the U.S. capital city pay the same taxes as our fellow citizens, but do not have the same representation afforded to the states. Each state sends two senators and a varying number of representatives (based on population) to Congress to be the voice of the people.

Owing to a long, racist history, Washington, D.C. is not a state but a federal district under the exclusive authority of Congress. We have our own local government with a mayor and city council, but Congress retains the power to override local laws and budgets.

Given the federal power over the city, it is the perfect stage for Trump to play out his political theatre. We have seen this before: the MAGA regime cyclically creates distractions from its criminal behaviour with increasingly violent and hostile power grabs.

With the Trump regime’s latest violation of our freedoms, we are kept in a loop of shock, scrambling to respond to their lies and threats. They try to keep attention on their theatrics to keep attention away from their massive tax giveaways to Trump’s billionaire friends or their deeply unpopular cuts to Medicaid.

Time and again, their strategy is to distract us with chaos coming from the White House, aiming to hide their crimes and self-enrichment as they try to take away our freedoms.

They won’t fool us.

After all, we are a city that understands political theatre, and we know that solidarity keeps us safe. In the summer of 2020, Washingtonians came out in droves to reject Trump’s violent attempts to suppress peaceful racial justice demonstrations.

Dozens of mutual aid networks blossomed in response to the pandemic - recently reinvigorated to provide resources to our immigrant neighbours in the face of state-sanctioned terror. Now we have the powerful organising of Free DC training and coordinating Washingtonians to resist this hostile takeover.

The military being forced on us endangers our families and communities. Real safety comes from looking out for our neighbours, having great schools and healthcare, and implementing proven solutions to violence, like de-escalation. DC knows what we need, and a flood of federal troops occupying our city isn’t it.

