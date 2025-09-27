Trump to deploy troops to Portland in latest operation in Democrat-run city
Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that American troops will be deployed in the city
Donald Trump has ordered US troops to be deployed into Portland, Oregon, in their latest operation in a Democrat-run city.
Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that American troops will be deployed in the city.
The President wrote that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem had requested the deployment, and that he had directed the Secretary of War (formerly Secretary of Defence) Pete Hegseth to facilitate the request.
He called the city in Oregon "war-ravaged" and that ICE facilities are "under siege" from "attack by Antifa and other other domestic terrorists".
Trump designated Antifa, an anti-fascist group, as domestic terrorists in recent weeks.
Trump added: "I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Democratic lawmakers have pushed back at the news.
"There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm," said Oregon Governor Tina Kotek in a statement.
Portland's mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement that the "number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city".
This is the fourth city which Trump has ordered federal troops into, after Los Angeles, Washington DC and Memphis.
It is unclear whether the president has legal ground to deploy federal troop to Oregon - and whether he intends to use regular army forces or National Guard soldiers.