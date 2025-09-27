Donald Trump has ordered US troops to be deployed into Portland, Oregon, in their latest operation in a Democrat-run city.

Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that American troops will be deployed in the city.

The President wrote that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem had requested the deployment, and that he had directed the Secretary of War (formerly Secretary of Defence) Pete Hegseth to facilitate the request.

He called the city in Oregon "war-ravaged" and that ICE facilities are "under siege" from "attack by Antifa and other other domestic terrorists".

Trump designated Antifa, an anti-fascist group, as domestic terrorists in recent weeks.

Trump added: "I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

