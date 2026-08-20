Iran has weathered continuous punishing economic sanctions for nearly 50 years, since the Islamic Revolution of 1979

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with cryptocurrency executives in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Picture: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has announced the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country", in his latest bid to bring down Iran.

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Thousands of people have been killed in the war, which quickly drew in countries across the Gulf, and global markets have been shocked as Iran flexed its ability to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's traded oil passed before February. The US and Iran have twice announced ceasefire agreements, in April and June, designed to restore the free flow of shipping through Hormuz to pre-war levels on the way towards ending the conflict, but both quickly crumbled even as Israel has largely withdrawn from the fighting. In a message posted on social media on Wednesday evening, Trump promised "Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," although details were scant. Iran has weathered continuous punishing economic sanctions for nearly 50 years, since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move back to UK later this month - six years after leaving for California Read more: Mark Zuckerberg 'ignored child safety to encourage app growth', Meta whistleblower testifies at landmark trial

Trump wrote: "No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it. "Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! "Their navy is gone, their air force is destroyed, their military factories are now rubble, their currency is worthless, and their country is hanging by a thread. "Today, I am also announcing that ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences. "Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — It all needs to stop NOW."

Veiled pro-government supporters hold portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a ceremony commemorating the memory of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trump's social media threats and announcements do not always get fleshed out or successfully acted upon as written, and he did not specify what specific steps the US would take against such a country, which would appear to include US allies that have helped mediate peace talks, and he did not list any country by name. On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates, which hosts a major US military base, announced it was suspending all trade activities, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice. The announcement came after the UAE defence ministry said it had detected two missiles launched from Iran that fell into the sea, a report Iran dismissed as baseless. China buys more than 80 per cent of Iran's shipped oil, according to 2025 data from analytics firm Kpler, but for the US to engage in further economic warfare with China, a major exporter to the US including vital rare-earth minerals, risks retaliation.