The US President appeared to post the phone number on Truth Social on Saturday, marking the latest development in the ongoing disagreement

Trump urged people to contact the phone number he posted on Truth Social, claiming it belonged to Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

US President Donald Trump has appeared to post the phone number of Republican Senator Tom Cotton online during a dispute over daylight saving time.

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Trump has called on people to contact the number he published, which he claimed belonged to Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, to encourage him to support a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent under the Sunshine Protection Act. Cotton has publicly opposed the legislation, arguing that making daylight saving time permanent would force people who get up early to face darker mornings throughout the winter. Other opponents have said the changes could pose safety risks on winter mornings, when children are waiting for school buses and parents are driving to work in the dark. Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, and claimed: “Almost everybody wants “The Sunshine Protection Act” to pass, except for Tom Cotton”. Read more: Trump claims US was ‘never going to’ implement diesel export ban as G7 agrees reserve release Read more: British ambassador to Washington slams Trump over 'factually wrong' claims about UK

Cotton has publicly opposed the legislation, arguing that making daylight saving time permanent would force people who get up early to face darker mornings throughout the winter. Picture: Getty

“To the Great People of Arkansas, please let your Senator know it would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate, and for America, itself.” The 80-year-old added: “Nobody wants to spend their precious time running all over the place, turning Clocks back twice a year and, having sunshine in the afternoon is better than early in the morning!" Cotton used a Senate speech last October to make the case for his opposition, saying he would "always oppose" making daylight saving time permanent and stressing that it would "again make winter a dark and dismal time for millions of Americans." The Arkansas senator took to X on Saturday following Trump's Truth Social post to reiterate his position on the matter.

No one likes changing the clock, me included, but Congress has enacted permanent Daylight Savings Time multiple times before and repealed it each time once Americans experienced absurdly late sunrises in the winter. Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch… — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 3, 2026