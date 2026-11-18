The three leaders are due to sit down for trilateral talks on Thursday to discuss wars in Iran and Ukraine, AI, and nuclear weapons

China's President Xi Jinping, center, stands as US President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. Picture: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

By Issy Clarke

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shook hands as they were welcomed by President Xi Jinping to China ahead of a historic three-way summit.

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The Russian leader and the US President greeted each other warmly on a red carpet in Shenzhen, before they were due to dine together at a welcome banquet. The meeting tomorrow, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, will be the first time the three leaders have met for trilateral talks, which are reportedly set to take place in a private villa. Among the items on the agenda are the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, AI and nuclear weapons. Trump was greeted by Xi with a hug as he arrived at the airport - the first world leader Xi has welcomed in person since becoming president in 2013. Explaining his warm greeting, Xi told local media that China had a tradition of reciprocating courtesy - in reference to Trump's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met. Read more: Xi and Putin hold high-stakes talks ahead of trilateral meeting with Trump in China Read more: Taiwan and Japan flag incursions by Russian aircraft as Putin set to arrive in China

The Russian President and the US President greeted each other warmly on a red carpet in Shenzhen,. Picture: REUTERS

Trump first world leader Xi has welcomed in person since becoming president in 2013. Picture: REUTERS

He added that he was looking forward to discussing China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape when the three meet for private talks tomorrow. Trump said every meeting with Xi has been "very pleasant". They then joined Putin and other leaders at the APEC summit venue for handshakes, a group photo, and a banquet. Although the three-way gathering is unprecedented, Xi has met with Trump three times since last October and more than 40 times with Putin. Trump and Putin have also met on several occasions, including the Russian president's visit to Alaska in 2025.

Trump was greeted by Xi with a hug as he arrived at the airport . Picture: REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomes US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen,. Picture: reuters

Xi called for "free and open trade" during a speech on Wednesday, in a bid to frame his country as a stable trading partner compared to Trump's protectionist tariff regime. The remarks came after Washington announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, which could further complicate a fragile trade truce with Beijing. China has pledged to retaliate. Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving an affair between Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension. Beijing's foreign ministry slammed the spy claims as a "smear against China"- placing further strain on an already fragile relationship.

Leaders - including the premiers of Canada, Japan, US, Russia and China - pose for a "family" photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. Picture: REUTERS