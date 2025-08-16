Talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on the Ukraine war have ended with no deal being made. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza and Chay Quinn

Talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on the Ukraine war have ended with no deal being made.

Days of anticipation leading up to talks between the leaders have been rendered anti-climactic as the men could not agree on a ceasefire. In a press conference after over three hours of talks, Trump said "there were many, many points that we agreed on. "I would say a couple of big ones, but we haven't quite got there, we've made some headway. Read more: At least 224 killed and dozens feared missing after flash floods hit India and Pakistan Read more: Trump and Putin’s security teams matching ‘gun for gun’ during Alaska meeting "There's no deal until there's a deal." Mr Putin was the first to speak, saying negotiations were "held in a constructive atmosphere of mutual respect" and thanked Trump for proposing the Alaska summit.

He did, however, reiterate that for an end to the fighting to be "lasting", they need to eliminate "the primary causes of the conflict" and address Russia's "legitimate conflict". After a three-on-three meeting, the result is a sour one for President Trump after he had previously promised to end the Ukraine war on day one of his second term. The pair ended the conference without speaking to any reporters in attendance. Mr Trump turned to Mr Putin at the end and said: "We'll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon." Mr Putin retorted: "Next time in Moscow." Mr Trump added he will be calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "tell him about today's meeting", and will also speak with NATO. "I'm going to start making a few phone calls and will tell them what happened," he added. "We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to, there are very few that are left. "Some are not that significant, one is probably the most significant but we have a very good chance of getting there."

The pair met face-to-face for the first time in over six years ahead of the talks - where they shook hands on the tarmac of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Picture: Getty

In his first interview with a journalist following the meeting, Mr Trump spoke to Sean Hannity from Fox News in a half an hour long chat that covered a range of topics, including the details of his talk with Putin. Mr Trump emphasised to Hannity that any chance of a ceasefire between the two warring nations falls on the shoulders of President Zelenskyy now. He told the host: "It's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I think the European nations a little bit." "We have pretty good chance of getting it done." Speaking directly to Mr Zelenskyy, Mr Trump said frankly: "Make a deal." The US President, when pressed to reveal what the "one big disagreement" with Vladimir Putin is, has refused to do so. Responding to Hannity, Mr Trump said: "No, I'd rather not. "I want to see if we can get it done. It's not a done deal at all." Reiterating his desire for a trilateral meeting between Mr Putin, Mr Zelenskyy and himself, Mr Trump said he hopes it will come in a "fairly short" time. After Mr Hannity asked about whether the warring nations could meet alone, Mr Trump added: "They both want me there and I'll be there."

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meeting in Alaska. Picture: Getty