President Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin will make a deal on Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has claimed Vladimir Putin will “make a deal” on the future of Ukraine in a second meeting following a crucial US-Russia summit in Alaska on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president said the deal could be struck following his initial meeting with Putin at a follow-up trilateral summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The first meeting in Alaska will not involve Mr Zelenskyy - who has so far been excluded from US-Russia talks on Ukraine. “This meeting sets up the second meeting. The second meeting is going to be very, very important, because that’s going to be a meeting where they make a deal,” Mr Trump told Fox News Radio. However, Mr Trump warned there is a 25 percent chance the first meeting doesn’t end well. He indicated there would be “give and take” on boundaries and land in the follow-up meeting, adding that Friday will be like a “chess game”. Read more: 'Putin is bluffing', Zelenskyy warns Trump ahead of US-Russia talks in Alaska Read more: Tea and solidarity: Zelenskyy meets Starmer at Downing Street for crunch talks ahead of Trump-Putin Ukraine summit

Keir Starmer met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The US president also suggested the option of hitting Russia with additional sanctions if the summit does not go as planned. Earlier, Mr Trump suggested that “three different locations” are on the table for the second meeting, including potentially “staying in Alaska.” “If it’s a bad meeting, I’m not calling anybody — I’m going home. … But if it’s a good meeting, I’m going to call President Zelensky and the European leaders,” Mr Trump said. It comes as Mr Zelenskyy was welcomed to Downing Street by Keir Starmer today ahead of Friday’s summit. Neither Sir Keir nor Mr Zelenskyy have been invited to tomorrow's more significant meeting - the first between the two presidents since 2019.

Trump said there's a 25 percent chance the meeting with Putin won't go well. Picture: Alamy