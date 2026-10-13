How much did the diesel deal cost the US, as Trump defends deal ahead of midterm elections

By William Mata

Donald Trump has been roundly criticised for making deals with Vladimir Putin to prop up American fuel supplies with Russian diesel.

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What has Donald Trump agreed with Vladimir Putin? Donald Trump has lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports to help lower diesel prices in the US, with the prices hurting the American workforce. The move was made ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3 and was thought to have been motivated by voter concern. Mr Trump has also announced a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on energy infrastructure. How much diesel has been agreed? Mr Trump said that Russia will immediately supply 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel, around 2.25 million barrels, an amount which, as James O'Brien said on LBC, "barely touches the sides". Reuters reported that the US transport sector alone requires 2.94 million barrels per day to function, which means the amount provided will barely help - even after Russia gives a pledged 500,000 metric tonnes in November, with a further one million tonnes expected to follow. LBC's Washington editor Simon Marks told James O'Brien: "[Trump is] now embracing the Russian president, breaking his own sanctions law, the American sanctions law in order to try and bring this, arguably perhaps mythical, millions and millions of barrels of diesel into the United States." He added: "Russia's refineries have been damaged by Ukraine and may not be in a position to pump out as much of that diesel as Vladimir Putin has promised Donald Trump. "But to see Putin, you know, absolutely play Trump again like a violin, to the point where Trump bails on any semblance of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "I presume at some NATO [conference], Secretary General Mark Rutte will find himself back on his knees in the Oval Office once again. "But look, these are all seismic shifts, along with, of course, some of the other things that we're going to struggle with." It remains to be seen how the diesel will be transported.

Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Geopix/Alamy