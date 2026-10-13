How much diesel did Trump buy from Putin and what does this mean?
How much did the diesel deal cost the US, as Trump defends deal ahead of midterm elections
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Donald Trump has been roundly criticised for making deals with Vladimir Putin to prop up American fuel supplies with Russian diesel.
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Reform leader Nigel Farage has expressed his "disappointment" with his ally, the US President, even though he is not the only world leader accepting Russian gas.
The move was made in the context of a global fuel shortage, as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Western allies not to help Russia's cause by easing sanctions or providing funds.
The US President hit back and has now accused European allies of buying Russian fuel while criticising his deal to buy diesel from Putin last week.
“The European Union paid Russia $250bn [£189bn] for energy, and the fake news media doesn’t want to get near that story," he wrote on Truth Social. “I made the right choice for the American people.”
Read also: Trump turns on Europe after Putin deal as energy ceasefire claims left in tatters
Read also: 'Very difficult few days' for US and UK relationship since Trump announced diesel deal with Russia
What has Donald Trump agreed with Vladimir Putin?
Donald Trump has lifted sanctions on Russian diesel exports to help lower diesel prices in the US, with the prices hurting the American workforce.
The move was made ahead of the US midterm elections on November 3 and was thought to have been motivated by voter concern.
Mr Trump has also announced a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on energy infrastructure.
How much diesel has been agreed?
Mr Trump said that Russia will immediately supply 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel, around 2.25 million barrels, an amount which, as James O'Brien said on LBC, "barely touches the sides".
Reuters reported that the US transport sector alone requires 2.94 million barrels per day to function, which means the amount provided will barely help - even after Russia gives a pledged 500,000 metric tonnes in November, with a further one million tonnes expected to follow.
LBC's Washington editor Simon Marks told James O'Brien: "[Trump is] now embracing the Russian president, breaking his own sanctions law, the American sanctions law in order to try and bring this, arguably perhaps mythical, millions and millions of barrels of diesel into the United States."
He added: "Russia's refineries have been damaged by Ukraine and may not be in a position to pump out as much of that diesel as Vladimir Putin has promised Donald Trump.
"But to see Putin, you know, absolutely play Trump again like a violin, to the point where Trump bails on any semblance of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
"I presume at some NATO [conference], Secretary General Mark Rutte will find himself back on his knees in the Oval Office once again.
"But look, these are all seismic shifts, along with, of course, some of the other things that we're going to struggle with."
It remains to be seen how the diesel will be transported.
How much did the deal cost?
Reuters has calculated that the deal is worth around $26.6 billion to Russia. The country's army has an annual budget of around $202.58 billion and has recently raised spending by 27%.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and European allies gave a public show of support to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy this week after Mr Trump suggested Ukraine needs a new leader.
Speaking as he left the White House to travel to a campaign rally in Ohio on Monday, Mr Trump said: “All I know is that Zelenskyy and Putin have to get together and end that ridiculous war."
He added: “I think they want to make a deal, but they don’t know how. But we’re going to get them to make a deal.”