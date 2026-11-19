Donald Trump hails 'historic meeting' as Xi Jinping calls for world free from nuclear weapons
Trilateral talks are underway between three of the world's most powerful men.
Nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and completely destroyed, with the ultimate goal of building a world free of nuclear weapons, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a historic meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, Xi said, according to China's official Xinhua news agency.
Xi added that every effort must be made to prevent nuclear war.
The unprecedented meeting is taking place on the side-lines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit.
It is the first time the leaders from the US, China and Russia have met together.
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Sat around a big round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit, the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers took turns to give opening remarks.
"We are really making history," Trump said. "The three of us have a great deal to discuss.”
“No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”
Putin said the three countries have "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine.”
Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi - who Chinese state media said was presiding over the meeting - did not make a reference to Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."
The trilateral is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. But it has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded.
Before the meeting, Trump met Xi and Putin separately, referring to both as friends.
Trump said both he and Xi felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war. Xi has not mentioned Ukraine or Iran in any of his remarks during the two-day summit so far.
Patricia Kim, foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, said China would not want to be seen as brokering a deal over Ukraine, given the "problematic optics" of Kyiv and European leaders not taking part.
"Xi has characterised the Russia-Ukraine war as fundamentally a European problem, making Beijing even less inclined to assume responsibility for resolving it," Kim said.