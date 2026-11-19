Trilateral talks are underway between three of the world's most powerful men.

China's President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa. Picture: WIN MCNAMEE/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and completely destroyed, with the ultimate goal of building a world free of nuclear weapons, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a historic meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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Putin, Xi and Trump standing side by side. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty

Sat around a big round table in a villa in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit, the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers took turns to give opening remarks. "We are really making history," Trump said. "The three of us have a great deal to discuss.” “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, back center, looks on as President Donald Trump, front center, speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Putin said the three countries have "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine.” Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi - who Chinese state media said was presiding over the meeting - did not make a reference to Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil." The trilateral is unlikely to produce major agreements, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. But it has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded. Before the meeting, Trump met Xi and Putin separately, referring to both as friends.