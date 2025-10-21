The pair were set to meet in Budapest within two weeks to discuss the Ukraine war

President Donald J. Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Pursuing Peace summit in Alaska, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The White House has ruled out an in-person meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in the near future, following a phone call between senior US and Russian officials earlier today.

Last Thursday it was revealed Mr Trump and Mr Putin would hold talks in Budapest regarding the war in Ukraine. A White House official said: "Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Lavrov had a productive call. "Therefore, an additional in-person meeting between the secretary and foreign minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future," they told NBC news. The discussion between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions over Moscow's stance on the war in Ukraine.

President Donald Trump (R) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Picture: Getty

Another call between the two officials is expected “as soon as this week,” the official added. Trump and Putin last met in Alaska in August for face-to-face talks. The two leaders had agreed to hold a follow-up summit in Hungary, but reports now suggest that meeting is in doubt due to what US officials describe as Russia’s “unchanging stance” on the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described his reportedly tense meeting with Mr Trump last week as "positive", even though Ukraine did not secure the long-range missiles it had hoped for. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said Mr Trump backed away from the possibility of sending the missiles after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just hours before the two leaders met on Friday. "In my opinion, he does not want an escalation with the Russians until he meets with them," Mr Zelenskyy said. "After many rounds of discussion over more than two hours with him and his team, his message, in my view, is positive," he said, adding that Washington remained interested in economic deals with Kyiv.

United States President Donald J Trump greets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine at the White House in Washington on Friday. Picture: Alamy